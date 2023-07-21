Sandals Resorts Reviews Straight and Unedited From Guests

No one can describe the Sandals Resorts and Beaches experience better than the actual guests who have stayed there.

Overall, based on 4,743 verified reviews to date, Sandals Resorts and Beaches received 4.48 stars out of 5.

Below are recent unedited testimonials submitted by guests after returning from their vacation at Sandals Halcyon Beach.

You are greeted by friendly staff with smiles.

Andy C

1 month ago on TripAdvisor logoTripAdvisor

The service is wonderful because staff is engaging and willing to assist with personal preferences. Workers are extremely attentive and this allows trust in suggestions. There are so many options in drinks as bar managers come to find out your choices, as you are guided to the right mix. The cuisine has a variety to suit almost every preference in food exploration. While eating one gaxes at the sea and sunsets. A worthwhile getaway from a stressful life. Overall, a rejuvernating space.

My husband and I cannot get over the most amazing honeymoon and travel experience we had staying at the Sandals Halcyon resort!

Merideth M

1 month ago on TripAdvisor logoTripAdvisor

The staff, property, food, and service were unmatched. All staff treated you with the utmost respect and kindness. You felt like a friend at all times! We loved every second of our honeymoon and plan on going back to this resort because of how intimate, personal, and beautiful it was in every way.

What a honeymoon what a trip what a place!!!

alicedC2299MJ

1 month ago on TripAdvisor logoTripAdvisor

I can’t express enough how incredible this place is, the food is full of flavours and the staff are honestly the best people we have ever met! Big shout out to Leshaun who made our trip even better, always making us laugh and creating an amazing vibe!!

Read more guest reviews about Sandals other luxury all-inclusive properties:

Sandals Emerald Bay

Sandals Royal Plantation

Sandals Ochi

Sandals Grenada

Sandals South Coast

Sandals Barbados

Sandals Negril

Sandals Grande Antigua

Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Sandals Montego Bay

Sandals Royal Barbados

Sandals Regency La Toc

Sandals Royal Bahamian

Sandals Royal Caribbean