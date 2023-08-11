Sandals Resorts Provides Luxury Vacations Truly for All

Everyone can enjoy the most romantic getaway with more quality inclusions than any other luxury beach resort. At Sandals Resorts, guests delight in the white sand beaches, luxurious facilities, and crystal clear turquoise seas regardless of physicality. Even the public restrooms in the lobby have been tailored to accommodate people who may have a mobility-related disability.

ACCESSIBLE ROOMS

Sandals is committed to providing access to as many guests as possible. Resorts provide accommodation in select room categories for guests with disabilities including a lower bed. Additionally, all Sandals Resorts are proud to offer a committed team of highly experienced staff who will ensure every guest need is met and that their vacation is relaxing and enjoyable – a Luxury Included® standard.

ACCOMMODATING BATHROOMS

Bathrooms are designed with a lower bathroom counter and mirror, bathroom rails, roll-in shower with handheld portable shower head, and shower benches can be provided on request.

RESORT ACCOMMODATIONS

Guests who use wheelchairs are accommodated with ramps and lifts situated throughout select Sandals resorts. Accommodation for guests with mobility and dexterity related disabilities include wider clearance on doorways, lowered light switches and faucets, and more. Most of Sandals Resorts are equipped to provide the perfect Caribbean vacation where guests can bask in the sunshine along with the world-class services and amenities of its luxurious resorts.

RESTAURANTS ARE WHEELCHAIR FRIENDLY

In the list below of Sandals Resorts, wheelchairs are comfortably accommodated in most restaurants. That is unless of course the guest prefers to stay in a luxurious butler suite and have their meal served to them. Either option is quite enjoyable.

CHECK THAT LIST TWICE

Here are the Sandals Resorts that are ready and waiting to accommodate those with mobility challenges.

Sandals Montego Bay, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Ochi, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Plantation, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals South Coast, Whitehouse, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Barbados, St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados

Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, Bahamas

Sandals Grande Antigua, St. Johns, Antigua

Sandals Halcyon Beach, Castries, Saint Lucia

Sandals Royal Caribbean, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Negril, Negril, Jamaica

Sandals Barbados, St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados

Sandals Royal Bahamian, Nassau, Bahamas

Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Sandals Royal Curaçao, Santa Barbara, Curaçao