Sandals Resorts empowering women in the Caribbean

The Sandals Foundation is committed to investments that create a positive and sustainable impact on its communities and surroundings, including the people who live there and call the Caribbean home. Recently, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International made a donation through its Women Helping Others Achieve (WHOA) Program that funds key empowerment and educational programs of the Barbados organization.

In attendance at the ceremony commemorating the donation was Shamelle Rice, Director at Jabez House (seen center in the image), and Robert Smith, Business Development Manager, Ontario, Unique Vacations Canada Inc., affiliate of the worldwide representatives of Sandals Resorts (seen extreme right), along with a group of female Canadian travel advisors from Ontario.

Sandals Foundation donated more than 50 pounds of feminine hygiene products to help combat the challenges of period poverty experienced by women who are transitioning from the sex industry through educational and vocational training.

The Foundation works closely with its neighbors, civic leaders, team members, travelers, and partners to harness resources, energy, skills, and passion in its lasting commitment to the Caribbean.

Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts Foundation President of the Board and Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman, said: “For us, inspiring hope is more than a philosophy; it is a call to action. It is about equipping our people with confidence, empowerment, and fulfillment, while providing communities with real sustainable solutions to the problems they encounter each day.”

For more than four decades, Sandals Resorts International has been involved in giving back to the local communities in the Caribbean islands. The establishment of the Sandals Foundation became a structured approach to making positive change within the areas of education, community, and environment. Today, the Sandals Foundation is a true philanthropic extension of the brand; an arm that spreads the gospel of inspiring hope across every corner of the Caribbean.

Sandals sees its own acts of creating inspiration come right back to them. “We, in turn, are inspired daily by [the people’s] resilience, their creativity, and their tenacity to achieve a better life. Our immeasurable rewards have been the progress and success of our programs and the beneficiaries. In its simplest form, to inspire is defined as the action or power of moving intellect or emotions. We, the Sandals Foundation, believe that the action of inspiring hope is a force that can move mountains.” Stewart added.

The Sandals Foundation is a non-profit organization launched in March 2009 to help Sandals Resorts International continue to make a difference in the Caribbean. It empowers lives by creating and endorsing initiatives that engage and inspire people through skills training, sports, and health initiatives which help to tackle complex social issues head-on to strengthen communities. It encourages dream that provide both children and adults with essential tools such as scholarships, supplies, technology, literacy programs, and mentorship, and teaches training to help them reach their full potential. And it cultivates a tomorrow that promises to raise environmental awareness, develop effective conservation practices, and teach future generations how to care for their communities and resources in the islands.

All costs associated with administration and management is supported by Sandals International so that 100% of every dollar donated goes directly towards funding impactful and meaningful initiatives.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News