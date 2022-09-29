Sandals Resorts brings Caribbean to main stage

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, was invited to speak to an audience of nearly 1,000 industry leaders.

Stewart spoke about the brand’s mission to create the region’s next generation of hospitality leaders at this year’s SKIFT Global Forum held in New York City from September 19-21, 2022.

“Tourism is a global economic driver and by far the largest contributor to local economies in beneficial and sustainable ways,” said Stewart. “It’s important for regional companies to look inward for talent instead of looking out. We’re committed to developing people locally from the island countries where we operate to build world-class employees. Creating opportunity through education is fundamental to our organization and the successful future of the Caribbean, as it is to all people seeking a better life for themselves and their families. We are proud to play a part in developing and flourishing hospitality talent in the Caribbean.”

Stewart also imparted the importance of strong linkages with a wide range of stakeholders from the region’s entire ecosystem, from farmers and fishers to entertainers and taxi drivers – all to ensure beneficial economic connectivity within the local communities and the importance for organizations to have the opportunity to buy locally.

He shared the work of Sandals’ internal team development engine, The Sandals Corporate University, and imparted plans for the Gordon “Butch” Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism, a collegiate institution in conjunction with University of the West Indies and FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality.

Set to open in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the world-class institution will help prepare the next generation of tourism professionals regionally and internationally.

SKIFT Global Forum is produced by SKIFT, the leading news source for international travel executives. Monitoring the ever-evolving transformation into the future of travel, SKIFT’s award-winning team of journalists provides pivotal media insights on key travel sectors – with marketers, strategists and technologists top of mind. For more information, click here and visit skift.com.

World renowned Sandals and Beaches Resorts has transformed from one brand and one resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, to become one of the most well-known and award-winning hospitality names in the world. With 5 brands and 24 properties in 8 countries including Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Curaçao, and Turks & Caicos, Sandals and Beaches Resorts is the undisputed leader of Caribbean vacation experiences and remains fiercely committed to the region, dedicating itself to innovative resort development that in the words of Founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart, “exceed expectations” for guests, associates, and the people who call the Caribbean home.

