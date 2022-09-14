Sandals Resorts and Cayman Islands Tourism donate for youth

Sandals Barbados Resort & Spa and Cayman Islands Department of Tourism are sponsoring prizes for the CTO 18th Tourism Youth Congress.

Eleven countries are participating in the Youth Congress as part of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Business Meetings and International Air Transport Association (IATA) Caribbean Aviation Day Event taking place from September 12-15 hosted by the Cayman Islands Ministry and Department of Tourism (CIDOT).

The Youth Congress brings together participants from across the Caribbean region to compete through public speaking by presenting on one of three prepared topics as well as a mystery question. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges made up of delegates from the CTO Business meetings.

Sandals Barbados Resort & Spa and the Cayman Islands have generously sponsored the awards for the top three prize winners in this year’s event, being staged for the first time since 2019 following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CTO praised the partnership with both Sandals Barbados Resort & Spa and the Cayman Islands noting their support was integral to the successful staging of the Youth Congress.

“The CTO welcomes Sandals Barbados Resort & Spa and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism on board for this year’s Tourism Youth Congress and we are excited by their decision to align themselves with the event,” said Sharon Banfield-Bovell, CTO’s Director of Resource Mobilization and Development.

“The Tourism Youth Congress serves as one of CTO’s key development initiatives and therefore, the support of Sandals and Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is not only a significant fillip for the event itself but a signal of their commitment to the growth and advancement of young people across the region.”

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism supports strategic planning and general destination management for the Cayman Islands’ tourism industry.

“The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is honored to sponsor events like the Caribbean Youth Congress where future leaders have an opportunity to make their voices heard and invoke thoughts on critical tourism and transit topics,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism.

“We look forward to welcoming the delegates to our beautiful islands.”

Sandals Barbados Resort & Spa is a major player in the tourism sector and has successfully established a strong regional and global footprint through its delivery of high-quality accommodation experiences.

The hotel chain has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand at the World Travel Awards for 18 years in a row and it is this excellence which Sandals will bring to its partnership with the Tourism Youth Congress.

Mr. Carl Beviere, Managing Director of Sandals Barbados, Sandals Royal Barbados and Sandals Antigua called the partnership a win for tourism in the region and a great learning opportunity for young hospitality professionals.

“We at Sandals Resorts International are proud to be a sponsor of this prestigious event.”

“The CTO’s Youth Congress aligns with our own objective to provide opportunities for our young Caribbean nationals to shine on a regional platform, as well as to inspire their dreams and ambitions,” said Beviere.

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Tobago and Turks and Caicos will join the hosts Cayman Islands for the Youth Congress.

Participants are between the ages of 14-17 and assume the role of Junior Ministers of Tourism, representing their respective CTO member country.

About Sandals ® Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 – and soon to be 17 – stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curaçao, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom; and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit sandals.com.

