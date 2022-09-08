Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts partners with Hotelbeds

One of the world’s most well-known names in hospitality, award-winning Sandals and Beaches Resorts, has been added to Hotelbeds portfolio.

As the leaders in Luxury Included® vacations, the adults-only Sandals Resorts and family-friendly Beaches Resorts offer a combined 20 resorts in eight Caribbean Island destinations that include Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Curaçao and Turks & Caicos – immersing guests in some of the region’s most unique natural settings. The brands’ growing portfolio includes the newly opened and unprecedented Sandals Royal Curaçao – its first resort in the colorful Dutch Caribbean – along with highly anticipated concepts, including Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, opening May 2023.

“Introducing the esteemed Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts properties to our luxury portfolio presents a very unique opportunity for our clients, especially our European buyers, who now have access to these world-class holiday destinations through our Hotelbeds network,” said Lauren Volcheff Atlass, VP Commercial for the Americas at Hotelbeds. “As trendsetters and pioneers in the all-inclusive space, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are the epitome of high-end beach vacation, and we are proud to provide an avenue for travelers to enjoy curated holiday experiences.”

Hotelbeds data shows that the Caribbean has surpassed 2019 booking volumes in the region during 2022 by as high as 36% in recent weeks.

The region has undoubtedly registered one of the strongest recoveries, becoming one of the most popular destinations globally – driven by excellence in service, brand notoriety, and its incomparable natural settings.

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 – and soon to be 17 – stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curaçao, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom; and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News