Sandals Ochi: A True Garden of Eden in Jamaica

Modern chic and private exclusivity meet in the heart of Jamaica in a resort that features the best of both worlds.

On one side of paradise, guests discover the beachside Caribbean Riviera with a hot beach club. On the more serene side, true romance spans over a 100-acre Garden of Eden full of private escapes and the elite Butler Village.

At Sandals Ochi, there is unsurpassed privacy when it is wanted, and thrilling activity and nightlife when it’s time to socialize and play. All-included – at prices hard pressed to find for just a room at a luxury resort – all the time.

True Wining and Dining

Designed to bring visitors closer to the water’s edge than any other all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean, guests at Sandals Ochi enjoy a total of 11 unique bars – including the Caribbean’s first speakeasy – as well as 3 swim-up bars. Premium liquors and Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® Wines are unlimited, and every room comes with a stocked bar.

And just like the wining part of the wining and dining equation, unlimited (guests hear this word a lot here) fine dining is available at 16 restaurants. The only challenge guests face when it comes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks, is deciding which place to indulge in this time.

Play then Play Some More

No need to worry about working off those fine dining feasts, because there is so much to do at Sandals Ochi with the Ochi Beach Club, 105 pools – yes, altogether there are 105 – 22 whirlpools, and ocean activities like snorkeling (equipment included of courses), PADI-Certified SCUBA diving and equipment, paddleboards, kayaks, Hobie Cats, and a glass-bottom boat ride.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

On land, green fees are already included at the nearby Sandals Golf & Country Club, and there’s also land sports that includes tennis as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center. Then when you’re ready to just sit back and be entertained, live shows are on tap day and night.

I do, I do, I most certainly do!

For guests who stay 3 nights or longer, a wedding is included… free! Wait. What? A free wedding?

This free wedding actually starts before guests even arrive. The bride and groom will talk with a personal wedding planning team who will prepare the marriage documents, wedding gift registry, and a customizable wedding website.

A stunning ceremony venue, a bouquet and boutonniere of fuchsia Dendrobium orchids, and even a cake to cut when it’s all said and done are all part of the free wedding package. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Upon arrival, the bride and groom will receive a 15% discount on Red Lane® Spa services. Then the wedding ceremony itself will take place at a picturesque location featuring the most beautiful and natural backdrops with a complimentary 5”x7” wedding photo, plus white cushioned Chiavari chairs for guests and pre-recorded musical accompaniment of the couple’s choosing.

At the wedding cocktail reception with sparkling wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a signature cocktail for the bridge and groom, a two-tiered white fondant wedding cake with fuchsia Dendrobium to match the couple takes center stage with a decorative lantern centerpiece for the head table and table settings of crisp white linens, shining silverware, sparkling crystal, and white china.

And finally, for the honeymoon, Sandals Ochi provides a romantic turndown service with flower petals on the first evening of the honeymoon, breakfast in bed with mimosa on any morning of choice, and a honeymoon dinner with white-glove service in a specialty restaurant.

Really all-included

When guests stay at Sandals, all included really does mean everything – all tips, all taxes, all gratuities are already included. Roundtrip airport transfers, roundtrip shuttles to the Golf Club – of course, that’s included. And there’s free Wi-Fi in every room as well as the common areas around the property.

Simply put, Ocho Rios’ premier luxury destination has truly arrived in the form of Sandals Ochi, a Travvy Award winner for Best Destination Wedding Resort in the Caribbean/Bahamas having brought home that trophy in 2018.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News