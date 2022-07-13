Sandals Foundation Partners in Youth Hydroponic Program

The GARD Center announced its continuous partnership with Sandals Foundation through “Climate Smart Agriculture For Youth- Hydroponic.”

The GARD Center (Gilbert Agricultural and Rural Development Center) is very pleased to announce its continuous partnership with the Sandals Foundation through its funding of the “Climate Smart Agriculture For Youth- Hydroponic” Project. The Center is a grassroot non-profit, non-government organization which operates under the auspices of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas (MCCA).

For the past 32 years, the Center has been working arduously with at-risk youth, men, and women in the community to engage them in various forms of sustainable agriculture for the 21st century.

With a primary focus of raising climate smart agriculture practices amongst young people towards long term food security, the Climate Smart Agriculture for Youth – Hydroponic program seeks to:

Create awareness of the present and future threats related to climate change and agriculture.

Make youth aware of the contributions they can make in the agriculture sector for a better future, especially through the application of climate-smart practices in agriculture, during this COVID-19 period.

Train a total of 20 youth in hydroponics systems.

Build the capacity of participants to construct a hydroponic unit and provide a starter kit to include seeds, rockwool and a water pump.

The program support forms part of the Sandals Foundation’s 40 sustainable community projects being executed across the Caribbean to commemorate its parent company’s 40th anniversary.

Through its broad scale investment in a number of farming and agriculture educational programs, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts seeks to strengthen the Caribbean’s food security and livelihood opportunities.

For more than four decades, Sandals Resorts International has been involved in giving back to the local communities in the Islands it calls home. The establishment of the Sandals Foundation became a structured approach to making positive change within the areas of Education, Community and Environment. Today, the Sandals Foundation is a true philanthropic extension of the brand – an arm that spreads the gospel of inspiring hope across every corner of the Caribbean.

