Sandals Dunn’s River: Where life will flow next spring

Opening May 24, 2022, Sandals Dunn’s River will be the most iconic resort in the heart of Ocho Rios with a magical allure.

On the north coast of Jamaica, rivers meander through forests, and rushing waterfalls wash over the landscape. In this secluded spot filled with the Earth’s abundance, love flows naturally. Hand-picked by Sandals founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, for its pristine beach and its close distance to Jamaica’s spectacular natural wonder – Sandals Dunn’s River returns to the Sandals family – completely and fabulously reimagined.

One-of-a-Kind Accommodations

In the rooms and suites, nature and luxury go hand in hand. Modern designs inspired by the stunning phenomenon of the Dunn’s River – encapsulating the rainforest backdrop for this tranquil place – these accommodations will be elevated to new heights with Jamaica’s native elements present in every experience across the resort.

Beachfront Skypool Suites

Imagine stepping onto the balcony and laying eyes on an infinite shore. SkyPool Suites made their debut at the innovative Sandals Grenada. Now, Sandals Dunn’s River will be home to Jamaica’s first SkyPool Suites, the only one of its kind on the island. These SkyPool Suites are in a class of their own with a pool stretching across the length of the balcony offering an impressive view of where the ocean meets the horizon.

Sandals inclusions go above and beyond, for a difference guests can trust and always look forward to.

Coyaba Sky Rondoval Villas – A Sandals First

A first of its kind, the Coyaba Sky Rondoval villas reinvent the state of luxury with an oversized swim-up pool and a personal sanctuary boasting a breathtaking open-air terrace atop these villas with stylish furnishings – all offering ways to enjoy the sun’s warmth.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Gourmet Dining Experiences

Guest will be able to savor an appetizing array of dishes and unique atmosphere at eleven unmatched Global Gourmet™ dining options that will take their breath away. They will enjoy the irie spirit of the new specialty rum bar and the elegant setting of Edessa named for the ancient city of Edessa, meaning “abundant water.”

From a buffet to a seaside grill, guests will get to indulge in: Saltaire (buffet), Banyu (Asian), Cascata (Italian), L’amande (French), Zuka (Latin fusion), Edessa (Greek), Isola (pizzeria), Hanami (sushi), Dunn’s Rum Club (rum bar), Blūm (coffee shop), Jerk Shack (Caribbean), Galene (seaside grill).

Complimentary Green Fees

A luxury all-inclusive vacation at Sandals Dunn’s River means access to one of the premier golf clubs in the Caribbean, recognized as one of the finest in Jamaica by Golf Digest and Frommers Travel Guide. This scenic 18-hole course rises 700 feet above sea level in the lush hills of Ocho Rios, with a practice range, putting and chipping greens, pro shop, restaurant, bar, and jerk shack. Guests will be members of the club as they experience golf vacation perfection.

Stay at 1, Play at all in Ocho Rios

When guests stay at Sandal’s Dunn’s River, they will enjoy a mega-vacation that includes two resorts for the price of one. Complimentary exchange privileges with nearby Sandals Ochi means they get to experience all the restaurants, all the beaches, and every amenity, with round-trip transportation included at both Sandals Dunn’s River and Sandals Ochi.

Best Of Everything Included – All The Time, Anytime

Sandals Resorts has truly perfected the all-inclusive experience by exceeding expectations time and again. After all, nobody knows the Caribbean like Sandals, and its Luxury Included® Vacation continues to offer what other vacations do not without jeopardizing quality or quantity. In fact, Sandals has more quality inclusions than any other resorts on the planet. At Sandals, guests enjoy the Caribbean’s best endless white-sand beaches, 5-star Global Gourmet™ dining, unique luxury accommodations, unlimited premium liquors, world-class golf, the Caribbean’s most comprehensive scuba program, and exciting motorized water sports, among many more.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News