San Francisco and Zurich Renew Sister-City Agreement

Zurich and San Francisco are marking the 20th anniversary of their sister-city agreement by bringing a four-week Zurich pop-up campaign to San Francisco.

The Mayor of Zurich is scheduled to visit San Francisco in early October for the occasion and to celebrate the renewal of the sister-city agreement.

Zurich’s San Francisco campaign will go through October 8, 2023.

As this year also marks the 20th anniversary of Swiss International Air Lines’ first nonstop flight to Zurich, on October 1, 2023, the airline will host a special pop-up Café Zurich at the 49th Annual Castro Street Fair.