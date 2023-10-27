Sports Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Mexico Travel NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

San Francisco 49ers Partner With Los Cabos

Add Comment
5 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, San Francisco 49ers Partner With Los Cabos, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Cabos Tourism Board announced a multi-year collaboration that designates the region as the Preferred Travel Destination of the San Francisco 49ers and a Global Marketing Rights partner in Mexico.

The collaboration intersects sports and destination marketing to bring Los Cabos‘ luxury offerings to 49ers fans around the world, and signifies a landmark moment in the world of sports and tourism partnerships.

The partnership includes executing targeted marketing strategies to engage Los Cabos’ primary audiences, unveiling unique promotions to attract travelers to the destination, and bolstering its visibility across the Bay Area via strategic promotional efforts.

The partnership will “kickoff” during the October 29th game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, during which Los Cabos will be showcased via in-stadium digital signage and across 49ers digital, social and media assets.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing