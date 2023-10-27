San Francisco 49ers Partner With Los Cabos

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Cabos Tourism Board announced a multi-year collaboration that designates the region as the Preferred Travel Destination of the San Francisco 49ers and a Global Marketing Rights partner in Mexico.

The collaboration intersects sports and destination marketing to bring Los Cabos‘ luxury offerings to 49ers fans around the world, and signifies a landmark moment in the world of sports and tourism partnerships.

The partnership includes executing targeted marketing strategies to engage Los Cabos’ primary audiences, unveiling unique promotions to attract travelers to the destination, and bolstering its visibility across the Bay Area via strategic promotional efforts.

The partnership will “kickoff” during the October 29th game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, during which Los Cabos will be showcased via in-stadium digital signage and across 49ers digital, social and media assets.