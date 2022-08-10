San Bernardino Airport launches first-ever commercial air service

Breeze Airways focuses on connecting travelers in underserved cities with air service to the U.S. destinations they want to visit most

San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) marked local history today with the launch of first-ever scheduled passenger flights.

Breeze Airways began daily nonstop service from SBD to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), with one-stop, same-plane service to Provo Airport (PVU) in Utah.

Breeze Airways, an airline founded by aviation entrepreneur and JetBlue founder David Neeleman in 2021, focuses on connecting travelers in underserved cities with air service to the U.S. destinations they want to visit most, through efficient and affordable flights.

“This is an incredible day for the Inland Empire and its residents and businesses,” said Frank J. Navarro, SBD’s Commission President and Mayor of the nearby city of Colton. “Breeze Airways’ launch of daily nonstop flights to SFO, with connections to the U.S. and the world, means our community now has a convenient and affordable airport and airline choice for their leisure and business air travel needs.

“New commercial flights raise the Inland Empire’s profile in the Southern California region, and create much-needed jobs for our growing community,” Navarro continued. “I am thankful to the entire Breeze team for their commitment and investment at San Bernardino International Airport.”

Passengers on the inaugural arriving Breeze Airways flight from SFO—which received a water arch welcome by San Bernardino County firefighters—included Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey, along with other Breeze team members. Arriving passengers were greeted in the terminal by airport staff, and each received a welcome gift bag filled with SBD-branded items.

“We have the rare honor today of being the very first commercial airline to fly into San Bernardino, marking a major milestone for the airport and its community,” said Doxey. “We congratulate the government leaders and airport officials that helped make this happen and look forward to serving the residents of the region.”

To inaugurate the outbound Breeze Airways flight, airport and airline representatives christened the Embraer E-190 aircraft by spraying bottles of sparkling wine as journalists and other invited guests looked on from the airport tarmac.

Back at Gate 3, the departing flight ceremonies included a DJ playing upbeat San Francisco–themed music, trivia games, an inaugural cake cutting, event-themed balloon decor, remarks from airline and airport officials, and a ribbon cutting.

SBD marked history once again when Breeze Airways’ flight to SFO pushed back from the boarding gate as the airport’s first departing commercial flight, with passengers and crew members receiving a water cannon salute by airport firefighters.

“I’ve had the incredible opportunity to experience and see San Bernardino International Airport’s revitalization, progression, and evolution for many decades,” said SBD CEO Michael Burrows. “I grew up in this community and airport—both on and off the airfield—when it was the former Norton Air Force Base and continue to be amazed at the powerful contributions from our Commissioners, Board, Staff, and partners.”

The San Bernardino–San Francisco flight service details follow:

Flight Number City Pair Departs Arrives

MX 603 SFO-SBD 10:10 a.m. 11:40 a.m.

MX 602* SBD-SFO 1:55 p.m. 3:25 p.m.

Flights operate daily. All times are local. SBD-SFO flight time is 90 minutes.

*One-stop, same-plane service to PVU departs SFO at 4:00 p.m., arriving at 6:50 p.m. Flight time is 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Breeze Airways’ daily service is a positive impact on the Inland Empire, infusing up to $57 million annually into the region through new aviation careers such as ticketing and gate agents, ground handlers, TSA employees, flight attendants and pilots, aircraft mechanics, and concessionaires.

