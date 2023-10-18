Salzburg Airport Rebounding from Covid-19 Effects with Winter Flights

Salzburg Airport is rebounding from the pandemic’s effects with their winter flight schedule that caters to different traveler preferences. The airport has already recovered more than 90% of its 2018 passenger numbers, with two primary types of travelers in focus: those seeking warm destinations and those interested in city breaks.

For travelers looking for warm getaways, the Salzburg airport offers options like year-round trips to Egypt (including Hurghada and Marsa Alam) and flights to the Canary Islands, providing an escape from the cold until the end of April. Eurowings operates flights twice a week to Gran Canaria and once a week to Tenerife. For more exotic destinations, travelers can choose routes via major international transfer airports like Frankfurt, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Düsseldorf, offering access to culturally unique and exciting long-haul destinations. For example, Flydubai provides flights to Krabi in Thailand and Sri Lanka with just one transfer.

Salzburg Airport’s flight schedule is also complemented by strong inbound traffic from source markets like Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Iceland, and, notably, Germany. Many passengers travel to Salzburg to enjoy nearby ski resorts or explore the city, and the trend is shifting towards more flexible booking patterns, where travelers are increasingly opting for vacations of four or ten days instead of adhering to the traditional Saturday-to-Saturday model. This adaptability is reshaping the way people plan and experience their holidays.