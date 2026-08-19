A devastating fire has destroyed the historic Sairin-ji Temple in Saga City, Japan, reducing its centuries-old main hall and residential quarters to ashes. No injuries were reported, but the blaze has erased a landmark with more than 400 years of history. Investigators are now examining what sparked the fire.

SAGA, Japan — A piece of Saga’s centuries-old history has been reduced to ashes after a devastating fire destroyed the main buildings of Sairin-ji Temple in Saga City on Tuesday, August 18.

The fire tore through the historic Buddhist temple during the late morning, destroying its wooden main hall and residential quarters and leaving behind charred pillars and debris.

Fire Breaks Out at Historic Saga Temple

The blaze was reported at approximately 10:42 a.m. on August 18, after a passerby noticed flames coming from the temple grounds.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, with 10 fire engines and two ambulances reportedly dispatched to fight the fire.

Firefighters managed to bring the main flames under control within roughly an hour, but the operation continued for several more hours as crews worked to extinguish remaining embers. The firefighting effort continued until around 7 p.m.

Despite the scale of the destruction, no injuries were reported.

Seirinji Temple | An ancient temple in Habikino with one of the largest pagoda foundation stones from the Asuka period | OSAKA-INFO Seirinji Temple, located in Habikino City, Osaka Prefecture, is an ancient temple associated with the Baekje scholar, Dr. Wang In. Within its grounds is the foundation stone of a five-story pagoda, one of the largest in the Asuka style (approximately 28 tons), making it a must-see for history buffs. It’s within walking distance of Kintetsu Furuichi Station, and is a recommended historical spot for a combined visit with a tour of the surrounding ancient burial mounds.

The temple’s 70-year-old head priest and his wife, who lived on the premises, escaped safely. There were reportedly no visitors inside the temple when the fire started.

Main Hall and Living Quarters Destroyed

The damage to Sairin-ji was extensive.

The temple’s historic wooden Hondo, or main worship hall, and Kuri, the residential quarters traditionally used by temple priests, were consumed by the flames.

Images of the aftermath showed the scale of the destruction, with much of the traditional wooden architecture gone and only burned structural remains left standing.

For a temple that had survived centuries of social and political change, the sudden destruction represents a significant cultural loss for the local community.

Investigators Examine Possible Grass Fire Connection

Authorities are investigating exactly how the fire began.

According to the account provided, the head priest told officials that he had been burning dry grass on the temple grounds before the blaze.

Investigators are therefore examining whether flames from the burning vegetation accidentally spread to the nearby wooden temple structures.

An official determination of the cause has not yet been announced.

More Than 400 Years of History

The destruction is particularly significant because of Sairin-ji Temple’s long connection with Saga’s history.

The temple is reported to have been founded in 1617, during the early Edo period, and associated with the family of Nabeshima Naoshige, the influential samurai lord whose family played a central role in the history of the former Saga Domain.

For more than four centuries, the temple served not simply as a religious building but as a place where generations gathered for worship, remembrance and Buddhist traditions.

Sairin-ji is also documented as a temple in Saga City in publicly available cultural imagery.

A Centuries-Old Landmark Lost in Hours

Historic wooden temples are an important part of Japan’s cultural landscape, carrying religious traditions and local histories across generations.

At Sairin-ji, more than 400 years of history survived until one devastating morning.