Safran Signs Exclusive Nacellelife Service Contract With Saudia

The agreement focused on the comprehensive support of nacelles for Saudia‘s 35 Airbus aircraft from the A320neo family, powered by the CFM International1 LEAP-1A turbofan engines. CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace.

Under this collaboration, Saudia will have access to Safran Nacelles’ shared pool of nacelles end-items at any time, ensuring the availability of

critical components whenever needed. Furthermore, Saudia will benefit from Safran Nacelles’ Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM2 guaranteed Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) solutions at the AMES3 repair station in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. AMES is a 50/50 joint company between Safran Nacelles et Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance.

Alain Berger, Executive Vice President of Customer Support & Services at Safran Nacelles, said:

“We are very proud to be Saudia’s partner.”

“Safran Nacelles is committed to supporting the continuously growing A320neo fleet of the airline, with efficient nacelles and tailor-made service solutions.”

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, said: “We are delighted to embark on this pivotal technical support agreement with Safran for our A320neo fleet’s nacelles. This collaboration is instrumental in driving operational efficiency and enabling us to swiftly adapt to our fleet’s evolving needs. It exemplifies our commitment to delivering world-class services to our guests and sustaining excellent aviation operations.”

This partnership with Safran feeds into Saudia’s transformation objectives, focusing on excellence in operational efficiency through the development and management of the network and fleet, as well as the integration of maintenance systems. Safran Nacelles’ repair services and spares resources are a part of the company’s NacelleLife™ support program, designed to provide responsive, cost-effective, and high-quality services. The collaborative effort with Saudia showcases the importance of maintaining airlines in peak operational condition while effectively managing operational costs.