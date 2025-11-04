Safe Travellers Project Successfully Completes First Railway Pilot in Paris

The EU co-funded SafeTravellers project (“Secure and Frictionless Identity for EU and Third Country National Citizens”) has completed its first round of testing through a railway pilot organised by UIC in Paris, France.

Funded under Horizon Europe, SafeTravellers (2024–2026) aims to revolutionize border crossings by utilizing advanced identity verification technologies, including multimodal biometrics and mechanisms to detect identity and document fraud.

The three-day pilot simulated border checks on a passenger train, with volunteers acting as travellers and real border guards conducting controls. According to Grigore Havârneanu (UIC), “Our pilot helps test technologies for smoother rail journeys and supports the EU’s vision of secure, seamless cross-border mobility.”

Richard Chisnall (EABSP) added that testing in real environments “validates the practicality and user experience of these solutions,” while Project Coordinator Carolina Marques highlighted the project’s self-sovereign identity approach, which gives travellers control over their own data through a secure mobile application.

UIC represents the rail sector in the project, contributing to use case development, leading the railway pilot, and supporting communication and dissemination activities.

SafeTravellers is co-funded by the European Union.