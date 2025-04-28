Sabre Sells Its Hospitality Solutions for $1.1 Billion

The SaaS-based platform functions as an integrated system for managing reservations and guest information, enabling hoteliers to operate with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

Sabre Corporation and TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, have officially announced the execution of a definitive agreement whereby TPG will acquire Sabre’s Hospitality Solutions division for $1.1 billion in cash. TPG intends to support Hospitality Solutions through TPG Capital, the firm’s private equity platform operating in the U.S. and Europe.

This transaction will transform Hospitality Solutions into an independent entity, allowing for dedicated resources aimed at growth and ongoing expansion as the primary technology platform for hotels worldwide.

Hospitality Solutions offers software and solutions to over 40 percent of the leading hotel brands globally. The SaaS-based platform functions as an integrated system for managing reservations and guest information, enabling hoteliers to operate with enhanced accuracy and efficiency. It is important to note that Hospitality Solutions is separate from Sabre’s hotel B2B distribution business, which continues to be a key investment focus for Sabre.

Sabre anticipates receiving approximately $960 million in cash proceeds, after accounting for taxes and fees. These funds will primarily be allocated to reducing debt, which will enhance Sabre’s balance sheet, allow for a greater concentration on its core operations, and support its commitment to long-term sustainable growth. This announcement marks the latest in a series of strategic financial initiatives by the Company, which also includes debt refinancings executed in December 2024 and the recent settlement of debt maturities due in April 2025.

In 2005, Sabre acquired SynXis, which serves as the foundation of its hospitality operations. Over the past two decades, the company has consistently enhanced the platform and invested in various capabilities and solutions, including Retail Studio. Currently, numerous leading and prestigious hotel brands worldwide depend on Hospitality Solutions as their primary reservation system.

Furthermore, alongside the aforementioned purchase agreement, the involved parties anticipate establishing a transition services agreement, under which Sabre will offer specific services post-closing to facilitate the transition of the Hospitality Solutions business. This transaction has received approval from the Board of Directors of Sabre Corporation and is projected to finalize by the conclusion of the third quarter of 2025, contingent upon standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals.