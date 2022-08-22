Sabre has a new agreement with Solare Hotels & Resorts

Sabre Corporation signed a new agreement with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. The deal will enable the chain to put its inventory in front of hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) through Sabre Hospitality’s innovative SynXis platform. Solare Hotels and Resorts will be able to significantly increase its distribution reach and potential revenue opportunities while providing travel agents globally with access to content from the hotel chain.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News