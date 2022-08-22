Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Sabre has a new agreement with Solare Hotels & Resorts

7 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
 Sabre Corporation signed a new agreement with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. The deal will enable the chain to put its inventory in front of hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) through Sabre Hospitality’s innovative SynXis platform. Solare Hotels and Resorts will be able to significantly increase its distribution reach and potential revenue opportunities while providing travel agents globally with access to content from the hotel chain.  

