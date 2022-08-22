Sabre has a new agreement with Solare Hotels & Resorts

Sabre Corporation signed a new agreement with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. The deal will enable the chain to put its inventory in front of hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) through Sabre Hospitality’s innovative SynXis platform. Solare Hotels and Resorts will be able to significantly increase its distribution reach and potential revenue opportunities while providing travel agents globally with access to content from the hotel chain.
About the author
Juergen T Steinmetz
Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.
