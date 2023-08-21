Airline News Aviation News Newsletter Short News Transportation News Travel Technology News

Sabre and Scandinavian Airlines New Distribution Strategy

56 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Sabre and Scandinavian Airlines announced new agreement that ensures Sabre-connected agencies can retain competitive access to SAS’s fares and offers through the extensive Sabre travel marketplace, while also giving SAS the ability to distribute future NDC content.

Sabre’s Beyond NDC program provides the technology infrastructure to expand offer- and order-based airline retailing in the indirect channel.

Once activated, Scandinavian Airlines will join more than 15 carriers that are already distributing their NDC content through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS).

