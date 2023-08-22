Ryanair Launches Biggest Ever Winter Schedule for Jordan

Ryanair is celebrating 5 years of operations in Jordan with 4 new routes and over 100 weekly flights this winter.

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (August 22) launched its biggest ever Winter schedule to/from Amman and Aqaba with 25 routes including 4 new routes to Brussels, Madrid, Marseille, and Pisa for Winter ’23. This record schedule will see Ryanair operate in both Amman Airport and Aqaba Airport and support over 500 aviation jobs.

This year’s Winter ‘23 schedule marks an important milestone for Ryanair which over the past 5 years worked closely with its partners in the Jordan Tourism Board to transform Jordanian Tourism and connectivity, since the airline’s first flight took off from Amman to Paphos back in 2018 and since then, has grown to carry over 1.7 million passengers to/from Jordan.

Ryanair has developed an exciting new growth framework with the Jordan Tourism Board which will enable Ryanair to continue growing connectivity, passengers, tourism, and jobs in Jordan and allow more people to visit the numerous wonders of the Kingdom such as Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea and the coastal Aqaba over the coming years while also offering Jordanians ultra-low-cost connectivity to visit friends or family in Europe.

Ryanair’s Jordan Winter ‘23 schedule will deliver:

• 25 total routes incl. 4 new routes Brussels, Madrid, Marseille, & Pisa

• Over 100 flights per week

• 30% growth vs Winter ‘22

• Over 600,000 passengers to/from Jordan p.a.

• Support over 500 local jobs

To celebrate Ryanair’s biggest ever Winter schedule for Jordan customers can now book a well-deserved Winter getaway at the lowest fares from just €29.99 one way for travel until Apr ‘24, available only on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, said:

“Ryanair is delighted to celebrate 5 years of operations in Jordan and the launch of our biggest ever schedule to Jordan for Winter ’23 season, with 25 exciting routes incl. 4 new routes to Brussels, Madrid, Marseille, and Pisa.

We are delighted to grow our longstanding partnership with the Jordan Tourist Board. This new growth will provide the foundation from which Ryanair can increase tourism by delivering long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We have worked closely with our Jordanian partners to secure this growth and improve services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the stunning country of Jordan, whilst supporting over 500 jobs.

The Jordan Tourism Board Managing Director, Dr. Abed Al-Razzaq Arabiyat, said:

“This is a strategic partnership between the Jordan Tourism Board and Ryanair and the renewal for another five years is really important for Jordan in order to increase tourism to the country, Ryanair is a strong partner who brought new tourists to Jordan and gave us greater visibility with their expansive network. We look forward to Ryanair expanding further and bringing more connectivity, tourism and hopefully one day in the future adding a hub here in Jordan.”

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, Europe’s largest airline group, is the parent company of Buzz, Lauda, Malta Air, Ryanair & Ryanair UK. Carrying up to 184m guests p.a. on approx. 3,200 daily flights from 91 bases, the Group connects 230 airports in 36 countries on a fleet of 560 aircraft, with almost 390 Boeing 737s on order, which will enable the Ryanair Group to grow traffic to 225m p.a. by FY26 & 300m p.a. by FY34. Ryanair has a team of over 22,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Europe’s No.1 operational performance, and an industry leading 38-year safety record.

Ryanair is Europe’s greenest, cleanest, major airline group and customers switching to fly Ryanair can reduce their CO₂ emissions by up to 50% compared to major European legacy airlines.