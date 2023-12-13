Ryanair in Africa: New Routes and Planes Expansion in Morocco

Ryanair in Africa intends to increase its summer traffic to and from Morocco by 33% in 2024, aiming to fly 9 million passengers during the year.

This expansion highlights their belief in the significant opportunities presented by Morocco, currently their only African destination, according to a senior executive’s statement on Wednesday.

Europe’s largest airline (by passengers’ number), planning to extend its operations, will commence domestic flights within Morocco, linking nine cities in the country for the first time. Additionally, the airline intends to introduce 24 new international routes spanning eight European countries.

The airline plans to incorporate two additional aircraft at Tangier airport, marking the establishment of the Irish airline’s fourth base within Morocco.

Moroccan officials aim to draw in 17.5 million tourists by 2026, a substantial increase from the 11 million tourists recorded the previous year. In 2019, Morocco welcomed 13 million visitors.

Eddie Wilson, head of Ryanair DAC, highlighted the significant potential in Morocco due to factors like its consistent diaspora travel and emergence as an off-season weekend spot for European tourists, attributing its appeal to minimal seasonal fluctuations.

He emphasized the country’s substantial investments in tourism and industry, foreseeing a lucrative market for the airline group.

Ryanair in Africa and Outside

Ryanair’s success in obtaining licenses for domestic routes outside Europe is seen as a significant milestone for a European airline. This achievement will enable better aircraft utilization and access to domestic tourism within Morocco’s expanding middle-class market.

Despite concerns about potential delays in the delivery of new aircraft, the airline assures that its Moroccan schedule won’t be impacted, even if some of the expected Boeing 737 MAX aircraft face potential delays among the 57 scheduled for delivery by next summer.

Ryanair has experienced growth through internal travel in various nations. In Italy, its primary market, the airline garners over a fifth of its revenue from domestic routes and boasts a market share exceeding 40%.