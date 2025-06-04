Rwanda’s Tourism is Booming

Current premium viewers: 0

Rwanda’s tourism sector experienced significant growth last year, contributing positively to national economy through both domestic and international visitor expenditures within nature conservation areas, picturesque locations, and conferences.

Data published by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) revealed encouraging and favorable trends in Rwandan tourism, predicting significant growth for this year.

In 2024, tourism in Rwanda saw a robust increase, with international visitor spending and job creation reaching remarkable record levels, as reported by the WTTC.

The report’s findings suggest that international visitors spent approximately $698 million on Rwanda travel.

Reports from the WTTC in Kigali indicate that Rwanda is currently demonstrating a promising outlook for its tourism sector, encompassing activities from gorilla trekking to high-profile business events and significant sporting competitions.

Forecasts for 2025 suggest that travel and tourism in Rwanda will experience substantial growth, with the WTTC estimating an annual increase of 13 percent, contributing positively to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to a report from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the growth in tourism has been significantly driven by gorilla tourism, which has generated revenue amounting to 200 million US dollars.

The report further states that gorilla tourism alone accounts for one percent (1%) of Rwanda’s Gross Domestic Product and plays a crucial role in the development of local communities.

Education and visiting between friends and relatives have as well contributed greatly to 16 percent and five percent on the growth as part of domestic tourism development in Rwanda.

Rwanda Development Board report further highlights a total of 95 tourism entities licensed in 2024 and more than 1.3 million travelers from various countries, the majority from the East Africa Community who visited Rwanda.

The RDB report said through its report that Rwanda’s target is to generate tourism revenues exceeding US dollars 700 million in 2025 by showcasing Rwanda as a leading global destination for leisure, wildlife conservation and international events.

Rwanda’s capital Kigali had ranked Africa’s second most popular destination for meetings last year.

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has ranked Kigali as the second most popular city for hosting international meetings and events and Rwanda as the third country in Africa. The Rwandan capital has retained the place for the fifth time in a row.

“Rwanda’s consistent presence among the top destinations for association meetings highlights its growing reputation as a reliable and preferred host for global events,” Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB) said in a statement late in May.

The RCB statement added that Rwanda’s visa-on-arrival policy for all nationalities and RwandAir’s expanding network have raised Kigali’s position as a home to some of Africa’s leading Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) venues.

These include the Kigali Convention Centre, BK Arena, Amahoro Stadium and Intare Conference Arena which offer spaces for large-scale conferences and events.

Throughout the 2024 year, the report indicates that Rwanda hosted 115 high-profile events, welcoming 52,315 delegates.

Rwanda is now targeting global football matches with a tourism agenda through a partnership between Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Spanish football club Atlético de Madrid.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Spanish Football Club Atlético de Madrid have entered into a partnership through tourism branding through the “Visit Rwanda” brand into the Spanish La Liga football matches globally.

For the first time the Spanish football club will inaugurate its African partnership with a testament to Rwanda’s long-term vision of positioning tourism as a central pillar of sustainable development and economic diplomacy.

Unveiled as a Premium Partner to Atlético de Madrid, Visit Rwanda is set to gain extensive exposure through various high-profile branding opportunities.

Atlético de Madrid partnership with Rwanda Development Board reflects Rwanda’s strategic ambition to position itself as a premier global hub for investment, tourism, and sports development, officials in Kigali said.

Rwanda’s partnership with various European football clubs including Arsenal and Bayern Munich comes at a time when African countries are increasingly leveraging sports to bolster their international image, drive investment and expand cultural diplomacy through tourism.