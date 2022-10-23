Rwanda Air flight missed runway

Rwanda Air calls it a minor incident, news named it a runway excursion. No one was injured in the incident.

When landing at Kamembe Airport in Rwanda, a Dash 8-400 passenger plane, operated by Rwanda Air went off the runway yesterday and was able to stop in the grass.

Passengers were seen evacuating the aircraft and already walking toward the terminal when fire trucks arrived.

RwandAir operates a Dash 8-Q400 with seven flights per week to and from Kigali International Airport. Kigali is the Capital city of Randa and 147 miles away from Kamembe. The airport receives charter flights from Tanzania, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, though not on a regular schedule.

Kamembe Airport is located approximately 5 kilometers (3 mi), by road, north of Cyangugu’s central business district, Rusizi District, in the Western Province of Rwanda.

Cyangugu is a city and capital of the Rusizi District in Western Province, Rwanda. The city lies at the southern end of Lake Kivu, and is contiguous with Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, but separated from it by the Ruzizi River. Two bridges and a dam across the river frontier

