Russian mobilization triggers 27% jump in outbound air tickets

Following Vladimir Putin’s announcement on September 21 of a ‘partial’ mobilization in Russia, the first since World War 2, bookings on Russia outbound flights soared.
Tickets issued for Russian outbound travel in the 7 days after the announcement (21-27 Sept) were 27% over the level they were in previous 7 days.
The share of one-way tickets jumped from 47% the week before to 73% in the week of announcement.
The cities that were most booked were:
Tbilisi – Georgia (up 629% week-over-week)
Almaty – Kazakhstan (up 148%)
Baku – Azerbaijan (up 144%)
Belgrade – Serbia (up 111%)
Tel Aviv Yafo – Israel (up 86%)
Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan (up 84%)
Yerevan – Armenia (up 69%)
Astana – Kazakhstan (up 65%)
Khudjand – Tajikistan (up 31%)
Istanbul – Turkey (up 27%).
60% of tickets issued in Russia had the travel date within 15 days of purchase, while for tickets purchased in previous week, that share was 45%. This caused average lead times to shorten from 34 to 22 days.
Focusing only on one-way tickets, destination cities that were grew the most, week-on-week were:
Tbilisi – Georgia (up 654%)
Almaty – Kazakhstan (up 435%)
Belgrade – Serbia (up 206%)
Baku – Azerbaijan (up 201%)
Astana – Kazakhstan (up 187%)
Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan (up 149%)
Istanbul – Turkey (up 128%)
Tel Aviv Yafo – Israel (up 127%)
Dubai – UAE (up 104%)
Yerevan – Armenia (up 94%)