Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination European Tourism Government News News People Responsible Russia Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Russian mobilization triggers 27% jump in outbound air tickets

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
Russian mobilization triggers 27% jump in outbound air tickets
Russian mobilization triggers 27% jump in outbound air tickets
Written by Harry Johnson

The share of one-way tickets out of Russian Federation jumped from 47% the week before to 73% in the week of the mobilization announcement.

Following Vladimir Putin’s announcement on September 21 of a ‘partial’ mobilization in Russia, the first since World War 2, bookings on Russia outbound flights soared.

Tickets issued for Russian outbound travel in the 7 days after the announcement (21-27 Sept) were 27% over the level they were in previous 7 days.

The share of one-way tickets jumped from 47% the week before to 73% in the week of announcement.

The cities that were most booked were:

Tbilisi – Georgia (up 629% week-over-week)

The global travel reunion World Travel Market London is back! And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! Register to secure your place today! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Almaty – Kazakhstan (up 148%)

Baku – Azerbaijan (up 144%)

Belgrade – Serbia (up 111%)

Tel Aviv Yafo – Israel (up 86%)

Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan (up 84%)

Yerevan – Armenia (up 69%)

Astana – Kazakhstan (up 65%)

Khudjand – Tajikistan (up 31%)

Istanbul – Turkey (up 27%).

60% of tickets issued in Russia had the travel date within 15 days of purchase, while for tickets purchased in previous week, that share was 45%. This caused average lead times to shorten from 34 to 22 days.

Focusing only on one-way tickets, destination cities that were grew the most, week-on-week were:

Tbilisi – Georgia (up 654%)

Almaty – Kazakhstan (up 435%)

Belgrade – Serbia (up 206%)

Baku – Azerbaijan (up 201%)

Astana – Kazakhstan (up 187%)

Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan (up 149%)

Istanbul – Turkey (up 128%)

Tel Aviv Yafo – Israel (up 127%)

Dubai – UAE (up 104%)

Yerevan – Armenia (up 94%)

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly