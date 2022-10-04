Russian mobilization triggers 27% jump in outbound air tickets

The share of one-way tickets out of Russian Federation jumped from 47% the week before to 73% in the week of the mobilization announcement.

Following Vladimir Putin’s announcement on September 21 of a ‘partial’ mobilization in Russia, the first since World War 2, bookings on Russia outbound flights soared.

Tickets issued for Russian outbound travel in the 7 days after the announcement (21-27 Sept) were 27% over the level they were in previous 7 days.

The share of one-way tickets jumped from 47% the week before to 73% in the week of announcement.

The cities that were most booked were:

Tbilisi – Georgia (up 629% week-over-week)

The global travel reunion World Travel Market London is back! And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! Register to secure your place today! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! Register to secure your place today! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Almaty – Kazakhstan (up 148%)

Baku – Azerbaijan (up 144%)

Belgrade – Serbia (up 111%)

Tel Aviv Yafo – Israel (up 86%)

Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan (up 84%)

Yerevan – Armenia (up 69%)

Astana – Kazakhstan (up 65%)

Khudjand – Tajikistan (up 31%)

Istanbul – Turkey (up 27%).

60% of tickets issued in Russia had the travel date within 15 days of purchase, while for tickets purchased in previous week, that share was 45%. This caused average lead times to shorten from 34 to 22 days.

Focusing only on one-way tickets, destination cities that were grew the most, week-on-week were:

Tbilisi – Georgia (up 654%)

Almaty – Kazakhstan (up 435%)

Belgrade – Serbia (up 206%)

Baku – Azerbaijan (up 201%)

Astana – Kazakhstan (up 187%)

Bishkek – Kyrgyzstan (up 149%)

Istanbul – Turkey (up 128%)

Tel Aviv Yafo – Israel (up 127%)

Dubai – UAE (up 104%)

Yerevan – Armenia (up 94%)

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News