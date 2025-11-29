Russia Travel News Brief News News Saudi Arabia Travel News

Russia–Saudi Tourist Flow Could Triple Under Proposed Visa-Free Deal

Add Comment
November 29, 2025
November 29, 2025
1 min read

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) has announced that tourist traffic between Russia and Saudi Arabia could rise two- to threefold if the countries introduce a visa-free travel regime. The projection follows the Russian government’s recent approval of a potential agreement on mutual visa waivers.

According to Artur Muradyan, ATOR vice president for international tourism and general director of Space Travel, the easing of travel rules could boost inbound tourism as early as next summer. Muradyan noted that many Russians travel to Saudi Arabia to visit Islamic holy sites, often independently rather than through charter programs.

He added that eliminating the visa requirement would be a significant benefit for travelers, who currently pay around $150 per person for a Saudi visa.

The proposed agreement now awaits final signing by both sides. If implemented, industry experts expect a substantial uptick in tourism and closer travel ties between the two nations.

You may also like

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment