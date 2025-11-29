Russia–Saudi Tourist Flow Could Triple Under Proposed Visa-Free Deal

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) has announced that tourist traffic between Russia and Saudi Arabia could rise two- to threefold if the countries introduce a visa-free travel regime. The projection follows the Russian government’s recent approval of a potential agreement on mutual visa waivers.

According to Artur Muradyan, ATOR vice president for international tourism and general director of Space Travel, the easing of travel rules could boost inbound tourism as early as next summer. Muradyan noted that many Russians travel to Saudi Arabia to visit Islamic holy sites, often independently rather than through charter programs.

He added that eliminating the visa requirement would be a significant benefit for travelers, who currently pay around $150 per person for a Saudi visa.

The proposed agreement now awaits final signing by both sides. If implemented, industry experts expect a substantial uptick in tourism and closer travel ties between the two nations.