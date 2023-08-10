Russia is Taking Over Africa with Weapons, Tourism and Diamonds

Niger is facing an almost inevitable military confrontation, but the development and future for tourism is already on the new Tourism Minister’s mind.

The Hon. Guichen Aghaichata, ATTA, is the new Minister of Handicrafts and Tourism for the Republic of Niger.

The Republic of Niger is a western African landlocked country.

It is bounded on the northwest by Algeria, on the northeast by Libya, on the east by Chad, on the south by Nigeria and Benin, and on the west by Burkina Faso and Mali. The capital is Niamey. The country takes its name from the Niger River, which flows through the southwestern part of its territory. The name Niger derives in turn from the phrase gher n-gheren, meaning “river among rivers” in the Tamashek language.

The new and motivated tourism minister, the Hon. Guichen Aghaichata, is only 28 years old and married. She is a woman who is very committed to the promotion of cultural values and is active in the development of youth. She is a member of the Scouts du Niger. She holds a master’s degree in Business Law obtained in Morocco.

The current government, which came to power due to a widely reported military coup, apparently has close cooperation with the dangerous and controversial Russian military group known as the Wagner Group.

The same mafia-style military group, and because of them, the Russian government seems to be gaining influence in this part of Africa. With the support of the Russian propaganda machine, such influence is spreading fast to Burkina Faso and Mali.

Also, the ongoing bloody conflict in Sudan may have been instigated and made possible by the Wagner Group supporting the rebels with weapons.

In Cameroon, the Wagner Group is working hard to position itself.

In the Central African Republic, the Russian Embassy has been aggressively expanded, and a person on the ground told eTurboNews, “We’re stumbling over Russians here.”

The issue is licensing for mining to produce gold and diamonds. Revenue from mining is invested in buying weapons, expanding the hold on Africa, and helping the Kremlin with urgently needed revenue.

The economy in Russia is struggling due to the Ukraine war, and abusing African resources may be essential to make up for Western sanctions put in place against Russia due to its attack on Ukraine.

A person familiar with issues within the African diplomatic community in Germany is familiar with the situation. He/She told eTurboNews Germany, “The government in Mali is currently busy destroying all the progress made over the years, and many don’t understand this is the doing and strategy of the Wagner Group.”

SOURCE: World Tourism Network Member from Germany