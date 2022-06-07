Airlines Airport Armenia Government News Health Kyrgyzstan Newsletter Russia Tourism Tourist Transportation Travel Wire News Trending

Russia ends all Armenia and Kyrgyzstan travel restrictions

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Russia ends all Armenia and Kyrgyzstan travel restrictions
Russia ends all Armenia and Kyrgyzstan travel restrictions
Written by Harry Johnson

Russian Prime Minister’s office published a new decree on the official portal of legal information today, officially ending all COVID-19-related restrictions on travel between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia and the Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan).

On May 20, 2022, Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers issued a decree which established a “list of foreign states with regards to which temporary restrictions on the transport links introduced by Russia are lifted.”

Until today, the list included nine entities: Abkhazia, Belarus, the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist “republics”, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Ukraine and South Ossetia.

Today’s PM announcement adds Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to this list.

All travel and transport curbs are officially canceled since the date the country is included in this list.

The June 15, 2021, presidential decree on temporary measures on regulating the legal status of foreigners in Russia amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, has suspended the duration of the effective period of temporary and permanent residence permits for foreigners.

According to that decree, it was suspended for the period “until 90 days expire following the lifting of Russia’s temporary restrictions on transportation communication” with foreign countries.

The list of the foreign states with regards to which the restrictions are lifted is defined by the Russian government.

Now that the list is approved, after 90 days, the duration of the effective periods of staying in Russia for the residents of these countries will resume.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment