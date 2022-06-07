Russia ends all Armenia and Kyrgyzstan travel restrictions

Russian Prime Minister’s office published a new decree on the official portal of legal information today, officially ending all COVID-19-related restrictions on travel between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia and the Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan).

On May 20, 2022, Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers issued a decree which established a “list of foreign states with regards to which temporary restrictions on the transport links introduced by Russia are lifted.”

Until today, the list included nine entities: Abkhazia, Belarus, the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist “republics”, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Ukraine and South Ossetia.

Today’s PM announcement adds Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to this list.

All travel and transport curbs are officially canceled since the date the country is included in this list.

The June 15, 2021, presidential decree on temporary measures on regulating the legal status of foreigners in Russia amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, has suspended the duration of the effective period of temporary and permanent residence permits for foreigners.

According to that decree, it was suspended for the period “until 90 days expire following the lifting of Russia’s temporary restrictions on transportation communication” with foreign countries.

The list of the foreign states with regards to which the restrictions are lifted is defined by the Russian government.

Now that the list is approved, after 90 days, the duration of the effective periods of staying in Russia for the residents of these countries will resume.