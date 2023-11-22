Run Barbados Marathon Celebrates 40 Years of Fitness and Fun

Celebrated as the largest marathon in the Caribbean, this year the 40th edition of the race weekend will take place from December 8 to 10 in picturesque Barbados.

The Return of the Fun Mile

The festivities will start on Friday, December 8th with the PWC Fun Mile which will be held at the historic Garrison Savannah at 8PM. As it is a “fun mile”, this race is all about having fun aside from the competitive element. It will be a glow-themed race and participants are welcome to come out in their costumes with their whole crew, schoolmates, colleagues, family and friends. Along the route they can enjoy Barbadian characters, music, powder, 360 stations and of course food onsale.

Horse lovers are in for a special treat, as night racing events will also be held that evening by the Barbados Turf Club. The Fun Mile will be featured on the line-up of events and will be the penultimate race.

“This year’s Run Barbados Race Weekend is a celebration of four decades of fitness, passion, and the spirit of community. The Fun Mile, making its exciting comeback, adds an extra layer of joy and inclusivity to the event. We believe it will be a highlight for participants of all ages, fostering a sense of unity and accomplishment. I am particularly excited about the energy and enthusiasm that this year’s festivities will bring,” stated Kamal Springer, Sports Manager, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

The Ultimate Race Weekend

After the fun on Friday, the serious competition will take place on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10 on the scenic East Coast of Barbados. All races will start at Barclay’s Park in St. Andrew and will take runners on a journey through some of the island’s most beautiful landmarks.

On Saturday, spectators will once again be invited to a family picnic in Barclay’s Park from 12PM. An exciting warm-up session will be hosted by a popular fitness instructor to get everyone ready for their events.

The races for the day include the Casuarina 10k, which is one of the oldest races in the Caribbean and the popular Sleeping Giant 5K race.

Food will also be on sale and local singers Leadpipe and Saddis and Grateful Co will keep the runners and spectators entertained.

The final race day, Sunday, December 10th, will feature the Joe’s River 5k Walk, the Farley Hill Marathon and the Sand Dunes Half Marathon. There will also be a wellness session and a Bajan breakfast on sale.

The Challenger Series

Along with the cash prizes, this year, the challenger medals have been reintroduced to encourage participation in multiple events. The challenges include:

Gold Challenge

The PWC Fun Mile, Casuarina 10k, Farley Marathon

Silver Challenge 1

The PWC Fun Mile, Casuarina 10k, Sand Dunes Half Marathon

Silver Challenge 2

The PWC Fun Mile, Sleeping Giant 5k, Marathon

Bronze Challenge

The PWC Fun Mile, Sleeping Giant 5k, Sand Dunes Half Marathon

To sign up for the Run Barbados Race series, visit www.runbarbados.org

