Run Barbados 2022: Unique race experience of a lifetime

Races around the world are endless but Run Barbados has distinguishing characteristics that provide the experience of a lifetime.

The 39th edition of the Run Barbados series is scheduled for December 10 and 11, 2022 and will feature a truly unique experience and a variety of races and race formats.

The friendly local culture, the sheer beauty of the island, and the marathon course that is both scenic and historic all add up into making this race truly one of a kind that makes for unforgettable memories.

The start and finish of the “out and back” mostly flat route is at the picturesque and rustic east coast of Barbados. Runners will enjoy the cool ocean breezes, and the natural beauty of the east coast combines these sights with the sounds of the steel pan, the local “tuk bands,” and the highly appreciative local spectators.

Every year the event also welcomes recreational runners from across the globe. Many of these runners have returned multiple times and made firm friendships with Barbadians and other foreign runners holidaying in Barbados. The wheelchair competitors are a welcomed and familiar sight on the race weekend as are the families that come out to participate in the 5K walk.

Four decades have passed since the prestigious Run Barbados series was conceptualized, by locals Sir Austin Sealy and Carl Bayley. This exciting event has evolved into one of the premier sporting attractions on the island with a festive atmosphere and a spirit of camaraderie that epitomizes the theme: “Come for the Run, Stay for the Fun!”

Let the fun begin!

The Run Barbados marathon weekend begins and ends at Bathsheba park and is all about having fun in a safe environment. The schedule of events include:

Saturday, December 10

10K Race at 4:15 pm

5K Race at 4:20 pm

Sunday, December 11

Half Marathon and Marathon at 5:30 am

7K Race at 6:00 am

3K Race at 6:05 am

5K Walk/Hike at 7:30 am

All entrants of Run Barbados will receive Dri-Fit shirts, and award medals will be given out to top finishers with prize money to be awards in all races.

