RTX and Saudia Airlines Sign Long-term Service Agreement

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced today the selection of several connected aviation solutions from Collins Aerospace, an RTX business. The agreement is in line with the airline’s pursuit of optimizing operational efficiency, improving safety and reducing operational and maintenance costs.

The ten-year agreement will bring enhanced pilot situational awareness, connected ACARS (over IP), and automated live data feeds for prognostic health monitoring and predictive maintenance to 120 Saudia aircraft.

Nicole White, Vice President for business development, Connected Aviation Solutions, at Collins Aerospace, said:

“It’s been an honor to work with Saudia on their goals towards achieving Saudi Vision 2030 through digitally transforming the airline by increasing operational efficiencies that enhance the customer experience.”

White, added: “These solutions will enable digital processes for more automation in current operations, provide a single platform for real-time status and updates, reduce the impact of irregular operations (IROPS) and reduce crew workload—bringing real benefits to passengers.

Earlier this year, Collins Aerospace entered a support and servicing agreement for Saudia Airlines’ entire A320, A330 and Boeing 787 fleet to provide Saudia with advanced maintenance recommendations to reduce fleet downtime.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, said: “Saudia is committed to advancing our operational capabilities and ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency for our guests. The collaboration with Collins Aerospace marks a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence through digitally transforming our operations. The adoption of connected aviation solutions aligns with our vision for the future and contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030. We are confident that these advancements will not only optimize our operations but also elevate the overall travel experience for our valued guests.”