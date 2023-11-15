Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Press Release Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism Transportation News

RTX and Saudia Airlines Sign Long-term Service Agreement

Add Comment
12 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
2 min read
Saudia, RTX and Saudia Airlines Sign Long-term Service Agreement, eTurboNews | eTN
image courtesy of Saudia
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Key milestone in Saudia’s digitalization program.

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced today the selection of several connected aviation solutions from Collins Aerospace, an RTX business. The agreement is in line with the airline’s pursuit of optimizing operational efficiency, improving safety and reducing operational and maintenance costs.

The ten-year agreement will bring enhanced pilot situational awareness, connected ACARS (over IP), and automated live data feeds for prognostic health monitoring and predictive maintenance to 120 Saudia aircraft.

Nicole White, Vice President for business development, Connected Aviation Solutions, at Collins Aerospace, said:

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

“It’s been an honor to work with Saudia on their goals towards achieving Saudi Vision 2030 through digitally transforming the airline by increasing operational efficiencies that enhance the customer experience.”

White, added: “These solutions will enable digital processes for more automation in current operations, provide a single platform for real-time status and updates, reduce the impact of irregular operations (IROPS) and reduce crew workload—bringing real benefits to passengers.

Earlier this year, Collins Aerospace entered a support and servicing agreement for Saudia Airlines’ entire A320, A330 and Boeing 787 fleet to provide Saudia with advanced maintenance recommendations to reduce fleet downtime.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, said: “Saudia is committed to advancing our operational capabilities and ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency for our guests. The collaboration with Collins Aerospace marks a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence through digitally transforming our operations. The adoption of connected aviation solutions aligns with our vision for the future and contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030. We are confident that these advancements will not only optimize our operations but also elevate the overall travel experience for our valued guests.”

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing