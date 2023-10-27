Cruise Industry News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas at Port Canaveral

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Florida’s Port Canaveral welcomed Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas, the first of the game-changing Oasis Class ships to sail 3- and 4-night getaways to The Bahamas and the cruise line’s award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Over the past half-year, Port Canaveral has prepared for the arrival of Allure by expanding the parking capacity with approximately one thousand new spaces near Cruise Terminal 1 to cater to cruise guests arriving by car.

Allure, now a distinguished part of Port Canaveral’s homeported fleet, stands alongside a lineup of Royal Caribbean ships – Wonder of the Seas as well as Mariner and Adventure of the Seas. Notably, Allure holds the title of the world’s fifth-largest cruise ship, making Port Canaveral the proud home of two of the five largest cruise ships globally.

Allure was constructed at the shipyard formerly known as STX Europe in Turku, Finland.

