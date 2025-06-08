Roses are The Symbol of Bulgaria and Its Tourism Industry

Each year, the Rose Festival draws tourists from around the world to Bulgaria to be part of its Celebration. It stands out as a unique celebration of Bulgarian traditions and culture. The *Rosa damascena*, often regarded as the “jewelry” of Bulgaria, symbolizes the nation’s rich heritage and artistry. This stunning flower not only captivates the senses but also plays a pivotal role in Bulgaria’s identity, showcasing its beauty to the world.

A colourful carnival parade passed along the central boulevard of Kazanlak, Bulgaria on Sunday, the final day of the 122nd Rose Festival. The largest street parade in Bulgaria is the much-anticipated high point of the festival. This year, its motto was “A Festive Parade of Fragrance and Beauty.”

Kazanlak in ancient times was a town in Stara Zagora Province, Bulgaria. It is located in the middle of the plain of the same name, at the foot of the Balkan mountain range, at the eastern end of the Rose Valley.

The Roses

Apart from the roses, Kazanlak is also known as the home of the Thracian Kings, and even now, you can visit well-preserved Thracian tombs. Those, together with the Museum of Roses, are now part of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The Rose Museum is a must-see attraction in Kazanlak.

Thracian Tomb of Kazanlak

Discovered in 1944, this tomb dates from the Hellenistic period, around the end of the 4th century BC. It is located near Seutopolis, the capital city of the Thracian king Seutes III, and is part of a large Thracian necropolis. The tholos has a narrow corridor and a round burial chamber, both decorated with murals representing Thracian burial rituals and culture. These paintings are Bulgaria’s best-preserved artistic masterpieces from the Hellenistic period.

Led by the 2025 Rose Queen, Maria Shamburova, and runners-up Konstantina Kostadinova and Tanya Chipilska, this year’s parade was more vibrant and spectacular than in previous years. Bulgarian folk groups showcased the heritage of the Valley of Roses to international guests.

The vibrant procession featured local schools, community centers, cultural groups and international participants. Spectators enjoyed traditional costumes and performances, with the celebration ending in a joyful horo chain dance led by the Iskra folk ensemble.

Among the official guests were National Assembly Chair Nataliya Kiselova, Vice President Iliana Iotova, Metropolitan Cyprian of Stara Zagora, Parliament’s Deputy Chair Yuliana Mateeva, Education and Science Minister Krasimir Valchev, MPs, Stara Zagora Regional Governor Nedelcho Marinov, Municipal Council Chairman Nikolay Zlatanov, regional and local officials, and delegations from Kazanlak’s twin cities.

The Bulgarian Vice President speaks out

Addressing those gathered, Vice President Iliana Iotova said the Bulgarian rose should have long been protected with special care by the state, not merely as part of agricultural production, but as a national treasure that deserves focused support for those who cultivate and process it. “I am confident that with joint efforts, this will become a fact. Its beauty apart, the rose is also Bulgaria’s finest ambassador – it knows no borders,” she said.

Recalling a recent recognition in the perfume capital of the world, the French town of Grasse, Iotova said she had been proud to represent Bulgaria alongside Kazanlak Deputy Mayor Srebra Kaseva. “There, the name ‘Kazanlak’ is spoken with emotion and respect,” she noted, adding that Mayor Galina Stoyanova had successfully defended Bulgaria’s essential oil industry in Europe. “You are mentioned not only as a Bulgarian mayor and leader, but as a European leader,” she told Stoyanova, praising the efforts of the local administration. “This fight is not just about Kazanlak, it is also about Karlovo, Pavel Banya, and every Bulgarian town that defends this industry.”

Iotova was referring to EC-proposed amendments to the Regulation on Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Chemicals, according to which essential oils would be classified as potentially dangerous.

In 2023, Stoyanova warned that rose oil might lose its status as an agricultural product and be treated as a chemical product under the chemical industry’s control rules. The Bulgarian MEPs from all political groups acted in unison at the time. They swayed a European Parliament vote in favour of a Bulgarian proposal to revise the tentative position on essential oils.

The Roses are a Symbol of Bulgaria

Nataliya Kiselova said, “The rose is not only a symbol of the Kazanlak Valley but also a symbol of Bulgaria.”

Mayor Galina Stoyanova also welcomed visitors, inviting them to return and continue writing Kazanlak’s story. She spoke of the Bulgarian rose as a cherished national symbol and praised the generations of women who have kept rose traditions alive. She noted that for centuries, mothers in Kazanlak have passed down the tradition of weaving rose garlands to their daughters.

Earlier in the day, visitors from Bulgaria and abroad gathered near Kazanlak for the traditional rose-picking ritual, reenacted by local folk ensembles, which is one of the highlights of the Rose Festival. It was attended by ambassadors and Diplomatic Corps representatives, and delegations from Kazanlak’s twin towns.