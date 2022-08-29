Roofing Materials Market Size Worth USD 122.14 Billion by 2028

In 2021, the global roofing materials market share was valued at USD 122.14 Billion. The market is expected grow at 3.8% CAGR between 2023 – 2032. Market growth will be driven by rising spending on renovating and redeveloping commercial and residential buildings.

Driving Factors

Market growth is driven by the global increase in construction and housing activities and the growing human population. These factors, along with rising disposable income, are key to the growth of the roofing materials market. Smart roofing materials are in high demand because they are attractive and have sound properties. They are also eco-friendly.

This market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for waterproofing roofing materials and creating green spaces in commercial and residential buildings. These materials are inexpensive and highly recommended for temporary roof repairs. Some roofing materials have heat insulation properties that make them highly sought-after in certain regions. The market outlook for roofing technology innovations like solar collectors and roofing materials is likely to improve.



Restraining Factors

Market growth is being slowed by the limited durability of most roofing materials. The market is being held back by lacking a proper roofing material that offers collective benefits. The global market for roofing materials should also be concerned about the environmental impact of some materials.

Market Key Trends

Bituminous is very common roofing material. It’s also affordable. Bituminous shingles and plates are common. Bituminous roof shingles can be a cost-effective option and provide great protection. It is possible to find the right color and design to enhance the building’s appearance and complement its design. Bituminous roofing shingles are coated in asphalt and then covered with colored minerals granules. This protects the shingles against the elements. A variety of thicknesses and grades are available. Depending on its location and how well maintained, bituminous shingle roofing can last 25-30 years. Bituminous can adapt to any climate and will withstand the most severe weather conditions. Bituminous Shingles can withstand strong winds.

However, wind resistance ratings can vary from the lowest (Class C) to the most (Class H). If properly installed and supported by fasteners or bonds, bituminous roofing shingles can achieve the Class H classification, which is capable of resisting winds up to 150 MPH. Instead of reflecting solar heat, bituminous roofing shingles reflect it. This will make the building much cooler and less dependent on cooling and heating. Bituminous Shingles are resistant to these effects. Because they are resistant to effects of 1-4, they can withstand severe weather conditions like hail storms. Bituminous roof shingles are fire-rated class A to reduce the possibility of an accident in the event that there is a disaster.



Recent development

GAF, a top American roof shingles manufacturer and roofing materials manufacturer announced in September 2021 that they had purchased FT Synthetics. This was a manufacturer of synthetic underlayments suitable for steep slope roofing.

February 2022: Johns Manville, Berkshire Hathaway’s company, announced two products for bituminous roofing that will increase productivity.

February 2022 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated acquires MBTechnology, Inc. This acquisition will allow CWT to expand its modified bitumen roofing offering and provide additional roofing underlayment capabilities.

January 2021, ProVia introduced a new line of metal roofing products. This product line combines the beauty of slate and cedar shakes with the durability & longevity of a high-engineered galvanized steel roof.

Key Companies

GAF Materials Corp.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Owens Corning

TAMKO Building Products Inc.

CSR Ltd.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Crown Building Products LLC

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp.

Other Key Players

Segmentation

By Product

Concrete & Clay Tile Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Plastic Roofs

Metal Roofs

Other Products

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

