Italy Travel News eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News Feature Articles Hospitality Industry News Tourism News Travel Destination News

Rome Tourism Eating Away at Lazio

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
3 min read
Rome and Lazio, Rome Tourism Eating Away at Lazio, eTurboNews | eTN
image courtesy of M.Masciullo
Avatar
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Tourism in Rome reached a monumental record in 2023, recording a growth of 9% compared to 2022, with a total of 35 million visitors.

<

This positive result represents an encouraging sign for the capital of Italy now busy thinking about its future in light of the criticism after the defeat for Expo 2030.

The data from the research “Tourism in Rome and Lazio: economic relevance and social coexistence” developed by RUR, and urban network of representations, “confirms the exceeding of the 2019 pre-pandemic values for overnight stays in the city.

However, it emerged that tourism is mainly concentrated in the historic center of Rome, (86.4 of arrivals) with visitors heading to cultural sites. This concentration not only causes congestion and inconvenience but also wastes capital resources that could be exploited in the external areas, which are equally attractive.

In particular, 86.4% of visitors to cultural institutions in Rome are concentrated in a narrow area between the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and the Vatican area, which represents only 0.3% of the municipal territory, 9.6% of the central area, and 18.9% of the First Municipality.

Furthermore, the Metropolitan City of Rome attracts 89.5% of the region’s tourist presence, while the provinces of Latina, Viterbo, Frosinone, and Rieti record much lower practically residual percentages. This imbalance compromises the tourism potential of the region, which has significant cultural, landscape, and gastronomic resources, as well as natural attractions such as the coast, islands, and mountains.

Overall, in 2023, Lazio recorded 36 million visitors, of which 1 million were outside Rome, placing it in sixth place in Italy. However, it is still far from leading regions such as Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, and Veneto. In the period before the pandemic, in 2019, 25.6 million visitors were recorded at state cultural sites, of which 24.5 million were in Rome and 1.1 million in the remaining provinces. Over the years, an increase in the incidence of visitors to Rome has been observed compared to other areas of the region.

Basically, Rome cannibalizes almost all of Lazio’s tourism.

From an employment point of view, an increase in employment has been recorded in the trade, accommodation, and catering sectors in Lazio. In 2022, the number of employed people reached 2019 levels, with 443,000 units, and in the second quarter of 2023, it grew further to 461,000 units, equal to 19.2% of total employed persons.

Compared to other important tourist regions, such as Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, Lazio recorded a positive change of 4.8% in the first half of 2023, exceeding the national average for the sector. In the long-term comparison, significant growth in employee employment was observed in the sector, with an increase of 6.5% between 2019 and 2023, while self-employment decreased slightly by 2.4%.

In conclusion, tourism in Rome is experiencing a phase of significant growth, with a historic record of presences in 2023. However, it is important to consider the need for careful management of heritage resources outside the historic center and in external areas,  in order to fully exploit the tourism potential of Lazio.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing