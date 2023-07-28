Rome to Pompeii in One Day

Direct Italian train service from Rome to Pompeii can now transport visitors and locals in under two hours.

The Italian Ministry of Culture and the Italian State Railways, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane opened the new service on Sunday with e Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, the CEO of the FS Italiane Group Luigi Ferraris, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni boarded the train in Rome at Termini Station.

The Premier expressed her satisfaction with the project, which enhances the appeal of one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites and encourages tourism, a key industry in Italy.

During the journey, passengers will have the opportunity to learn about the history of the ancient city of Pompeii from a video clip streamed onboard monitors. A Pompeii Link shuttle bus will take passengers to the archaeological site.

The train leaves Rome at 8.53 and day passengers will be back in Rome by 20.55