Rome and Lazio on course for full speed MICE industry

At the meeting of the Rome and Lazio Convention Bureau, the attack strategy for the MICE industry will have a focus on automotive and sporting events, weddings, as well as golf and luxury in general.

The Bureau has resumed activity at full speed since the beginning of 2022, basing its assets on the meetings, incentives, convention, and events sector. Actions already carried out and initiatives planned in the coming months are represented by events such as the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) which will be held in Rome from October 17-20, 2022; the Ryders Cup 2023; the Jubilee 2025; the Extraordinary Jubilee of 2033 for the Bimillennial of Christ’s redemption; and support of the candidacy of the Rome Expo 2030.

The growth of associates has also been significant. Said the President of CBReL, Stefano Fiori: “After the success of the G20 hosted last year in Rome and despite the extremely difficult pandemic period for the sector, we never stopped actively taking part in sector events such as the IBTM, the IMEX of Frankfurt, and organizing fam trips on the territory.

“Today, we are facing many promising signs – from the opening of new luxury hotels of iconic brands such as Bulgari, Mandarin, Hyatt, Six Sense, Rosewood, Orient Express, in Rome, to a renewed collaboration with the reference institutions, the Lazio Region, and the Municipality of Rome from PNRR (government financial support) resources aimed at the tourist revitalization of the capital to sporting, musical, and cultural events of the first magnitude.”

“Unrepeatable conditions and opportunities to reposition Rome and its regional territory at the top of the ranking of the meetings industry and beyond.”

This goal is shared by the Councilor for Tourism, Local Authorities, Urban Security, Local Police and Administrative Simplification, Valentina Corrado, who observes: “We are pursuing an investment strategy focused on new tourism segments such as automotive, wedding, luxury, and paying attention to the major events we will host.

“The synergic work started with the Convention Bureau Rome and Lazio, and Rome Capital, but also with the companies and the protagonists of the supply chain according to a public-private partnership model, [which] will allow [us] to strengthen the promotion of the tourist offer of Rome and Lazio in the international markets and to facilitate their marketing.”

Equal determination was shown by the Councilor for Tourism, Major Events and Sports of the Municipality of Rome, Alessandro Onorato, who highlighted how “the role of the Rome and Lazio Convention Bureau will now be fundamental.

“It must become the ‘pivot’ of a winning and well-articulated team. In fact, in October we will create the DMO with the aspiration of attracting investments from abroad and thus aiming at a structure shared with the companies in the sector for a targeted strategic communication that will allow Rome to no longer live on ‘casual tourism’ but on a tourism above all of quality and high spending.”

During the CBReL meeting, Raffaele Pasquini, Marketing Manager of Aeroporti di Roma, then intervened and confirmed the excellent trend of the last few month with a strong recovery in passenger flows, especially from North America where there is an offer of seats even higher than 2019 and remembering the opening of the new Pier A of 70,000 square meters with 23 new gates and a duty-free of 3,000 square meters, the largest in Europe.

It was then the turn of Benedetto Mencaroni, Italy Sales Director of ITA Airways, who underlined the commitment of the new national airline to Rome-Fiumicino with direct flights to the USA (New York, Miami, Boston, and Los Angeles) and upcoming new medium- and long-haul routes.

Of interest then was the intervention of Enrico Ducrot, sole director of the historic T.Operator Viaggi dell’Elefante and founder of the Eco Luxury Fair, the sustainable luxury fair, which in the new edition of November 2022 will host over 500 exhibitors, doubling the space’s exhibition areas.

Finally, greetings from the President of the Convention Bureau Italia, Carlotta Ferrari; from the President of Federcongressi & Eventi, Gabriella Gentile; and from the General Manager of Coopculture, Letizia Casuccio, were much applauded.