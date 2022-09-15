Romance in Venice: St. Regis Venice reveals new stay package

Storied Grand Canal Hotel Offers a Storybook Setting for Modern-Day Couples Filled with Art, Suspense and Glamour

It’s during the glittering cultural events, such as Venice Film Festival or Venice Biennale, both currently under way, when the city truly comes alive. For couples who wish to experience La Serenissima when it’s abuzz with gala-goers and prominent art collectors, the freshly refurbished The St. Regis Venice is offering the new ‘Romance in Venice’ package.

Valid for stays until December 31, 2022, the package showcases the artistic and cultural legacy of Venice while making the most of the property’s unique features that make it an especially attractive choice for couples. From heart-stopping vistas from its art-filled rooms and tête-à-tête sessions on private terraces to honouring the European tradition of aperitif hour in the hotel’s perfumed rose garden, guests will be surrounded by grandeur in a setting that is magical, exciting and utterly romantic.

The “Romance in Venice” package starts from EUR 1,000 per night per couple and includes:

Return private transfers by water taxi from any arrival point in Venice

A welcome bottle of local sparkling wine and flower bouquet

Romantic evening setup

Romantic breakfast for two, daily

Farewell gift

A collection of five carefully restored Venetian palaces steps away from the iconic Piazza San Marco, The St. Regis Venice boasts the largest waterfrontage in the city and is blessed with a prestigious location that famously inspired Impressionist painter Claude Monet to try and capture the city’s elusive light during his stay there. Unusually for Venice, a number of the property’s rooms and suites come with private terraces for sweeping views of the city’s landmarks and excellent people-watching, especially during the events season when celebrities flock to the hotel’s Arts Bar for a glass of sparkly Martini Fiero & Tonic right on the canal.

Seamlessly balancing heritage and modernity, the property is intentional about staying relevant by making room for an ever-evolving collection of curated artwork and sculptures.

Most recently, the hotel unveiled a collaboration with humanitarian activist artist Ai Weiwei, whose solo exhibition opened last month as part of the Venice art biennale.

Ai Weiwei’s site-specific “White Chandelier” piece, currently on display at the hotel’s Gran Salone, is a great ball of light composed of twisted Murano glass vines created in partnership with glass-making artisans of Glasstress, the creative project of Berengo Studio. Alongside Ai Weiwei’s elaborate, thought-provoking piece, the property is also hosting an exquisite group show curated by Gisela Winkelhofer, founder and owner of Edition artCo, an art consultancy. Celebrating the 59th Venice Biennale, the exhibition features works by Julian Opie, Gregor Hildebrandt, Esther Stocker, Rosa Brueckel and Gregor Schmoll.

When not gallery-hopping or gondola-riding, guests can indulge in a spot of retail therapy in any of the many luxury boutiques clustered behind the hotel, explore the treasures of Piazza San Marco, just four minutes away, or catch the latest production at Teatro La Fenice, one of Italy’s most renowned opera houses. With the signature St. Regis Butler service at their disposal, guests will have tickets to the most sought-after productions, events and openings at their fingertips.

For more information or to book the package, please visit stregisvenice.com.

About The St. Regis Venice

The ultimate sophisticate and arbiter, The St. Regis Venice combines historic legacy with modern luxury in a privileged location beside the Grand Canal surrounded by views of Venice’s most iconic landmarks. Through a meticulous restoration of the unique collection of five Venetian palaces, the hotel’s design celebrates the modern spirit of Venice, boasting 130 guestrooms and 39 suites, many with furnished private terraces with incomparable views of the city. Uncompromising glamour extends naturally to the hotel’s restaurants and bars, which offers a range of exquisite dining and beverage options for Venetians and visitors alike including the private Italianate Garden (a refined space for local tastemakers and guests to mingle), Gio’s (the hotel’s signature restaurant), and The Arts Bar, where cocktails have been specially created to celebrate masterpieces of art. For celebratory gatherings and more formal functions, the hotel offers a choice of areas that can be easily transformed and personalised to host guests, supported by an extensive menu of inspirational cuisine. Crafted occasions are held in the Library, with its urbane atmosphere, in the well-appointed Lounge, or in its adjacent Astor Boardroom. The Canaletto Room embodies the contemporary spirit of a Venetian palazzo and impressive ballroom, presenting an ideal backdrop for significant celebrations. For more information, please visit stregisvenice.com.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at more than 45 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

