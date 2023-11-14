Rolls-Royce Renews TotalCare Service Contract with Saudia

Saudia has extended its agreement for Rolls-Royce’s flagship TotalCare service, to ensure that all 31 of its A330aircraft are continuously covered beyond 2030. TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service offering is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.

Ewen McDonald, Chief Customer Officer – Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, said:

“We are delighted to sign this service agreement with Saudia. It is testimony to the strength of the relationship our organisations have fostered over the years. We look forward to continuing to work with Saudia and supporting their Trent 700 fleet for years to come.”

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, said:

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Rolls-Royce for the TotalCare service, which has been integral to the optimal performance of Saudia‘s Airbus A330 fleet. This commitment ensures ongoing support for all 31 of our A330 aircraft beyond 2030.

“TotalCare goes beyond regular maintenance, enabling us to focus on our core operations whilst we trust Rolls-Royce with the details.”

“This collaboration safeguards our assets and firmly demonstrates our confidence in Rolls-Royce as a trusted ally for operational excellence.”

The Trent 700, which has accumulated more than 68 million flying hours of experience, offers airlines world-class reliability, with a 99.9% dispatch rate and the longest time on wing of any A330 engine option. The Trent 700 also delivers the highest thrust available on the A330, producing the greatest take-off performance, range, and payload capability, all of which equate to superior revenue-generating potential for operators.