Rolls-Royce and Ethiopian Airlines sign Maintenance Agreement MoU

Rolls-Royce and Ethiopian Airlines today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a comprehensive TotalCare service agreement for 22 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines. The Trent XWB-84 exclusively powers the Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Ethiopian Airlines became Africa’s first A350 operator in 2016, and has been a customer of Rolls-Royce for many years. This order will complement the airline’s existing fleet of 40 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engine. Rolls-Royce also powers the airline’s fleet of 10 Boeing 787s with their Trent 1000 engine.

TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This premium service is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.