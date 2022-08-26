Rollator Walker Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 6.7% CAGR From 2022 To 2032

Global Rollator Walker Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next ten years and was valued at US$ 32.0 Mn in 2018.
A rollator walker can be described as a mobility aid that is similar to a traditional walker, but has wheels and brakes. The rollator walker is designed to provide more independence and stability than a regular walker while still offering support for those who require it. Rollator walkers come in many sizes and styles so that they can be used indoors and outdoors.
A rollator walker is a standard walker with wheels. The wheels of a rollator walker slide the walker forward on all legs. It doesn’t need to be lifted in order to move forward. The wheels’ swivel allows walkers to move easily. Rollator walkers are also known as wheeled walkers or rollators.
Global Rollator Walker Market Growth:
The global market for rollator walkers has seen steady growth over the years due to technological advances in the development of lightweight and seat-rollators. The clinical rollator is also known as a wheeled walking aid. It consists of lightweight and height-adjustable features, including a handbasket. These rollators can be used to provide support for patients with disabilities, aged patients and patients with chronic diseases. Clinical rollators aid in improving the independence of patients with disabilities.
The market for rollators is expected to grow due to the rising demand for home-based and hospital-based care services and the increasing number of end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and hospital-based care centers. The global market is also expected to be influenced by a growing trend in the use of technologically advanced clinical rollingators for comfortable sitting options.
Market Drivers & Restraints:
The market for rollator walker is driven by an increase of road accidents and a rise of geriatric patients. There are also strict rules and regulations that governments of different countries have imposed on the manufacturing of rolling walkers and other devices. In the near future, rolling walkers will be in high demand due to the rapid rise in private mobility devices. The e-commerce market has opened up new opportunities for both suppliers and manufacturers of rollator walks. Producers and suppliers of rollator walkers have begun to promote their products on various portals and websites in order to reach a wide range of customers. In the coming years, rolling walker markets will benefit from the increased promotion of rolling walkers via various online channels.
A global adoption of electric wheelchairs may limit the growth of the market.
Key Market Segments:
Type
- 3 Wheel Rollators
- 4 Wheel Rollators
Application
- 65 to 85years Old
- Above 85 Years Old
- Young Population
Key Market Players included in the report:
- Graham-Field
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Karman
- Human Care
- Meyra
- Roscoe Medical
- Kaiyang Medical Technology
- Evolution Technologies
- Dongfang
- Briggs Healthcare
- Matsunaga
- Cardinal Health
- Trionic Sverige
- Handicare
- Invacare
- Thuasne
- TOPRO
- Access
- Bischoff & Bischoff
- HomCom
