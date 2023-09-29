Short News eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News Health Hungary Travel Medical Tourism NewsBrief Tourism

Robot-Assisted Surgery Started in Hungary

by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

The Wáberer Medical Center is introducing robot-assisted surgery, a groundbreaking technique where the surgeon controls the robot with their hands and feet, allowing for highly precise movements.

Initially, the surgery will be used for urological surgery, followed by applications in gynecology and general surgery. Urologist Prof. Dr. Péter Tenke described the technology as providing a perspective akin to being inside the patient’s body, highlighting its superior precision.

The robot’s incredible precision was showcased during a press conference where it skillfully peeled and sewed a grape.

Dr. Tenke emphasized that robot-assisted surgery offers several advantages: it reduces infection risk, eliminates complications, and minimizes blood loss. He also noted that patients recover faster and have shorter hospital stays.

