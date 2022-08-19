Road trip? Avoid a tire blowout

With summer road trips underway, travelers are being advised to check their tire conditions to prevent a blowout.

Holiday car rental experts are urging people to check the conditions of their car to prevent serious consequences from occurring especially with summer road trips taking place.

Warmer conditions can lead to heated air expanding inside the tires, which ultimately leads to increased pressure on tires and potentially destroy a tire.

There are simple ways to prevent a blowout, from regularly checking the tire tread, to packing less in the suitcases.

A spokesperson from StressFreeCarRental.com said: “More people will be travelling in the car more than ever this summer and a common mistake is travelers forgetting to monitor their tire conditions.

“It’s vital for road users to regularly check their tire pressure and look out for punctures before embarking on a journey.

“The hot weather only worsens tire conditions, so it’s important to use these helpful tips to prevent the repercussions of a dreaded tire blowout.”

Here are six useful tips to avoid a tire blowout:

Check the tire tread

The heat can result in the rubber on tires becoming softer than usual. This creates more friction on the roads, which can result in over-inflation and eventually tire blowouts.

Regularly look for punctures

How many people do you know who have experienced a tire puncture? It’s a common issue for road users from nails on the road to the problems caused by potholes. Before setting off on a long car ride, always check for any type of puncture and listen to the sound from the tires when they get moving.

Less is more when packing up the car

It can be easy to get carried away packing every piece of clothing for a trip, but less is more when loading up the car. Heavy luggage can increase added pressure to tires, combined with the warm weather, it can deflate them quite quickly.

Steer from potholes

Keep an eye on the road as potholes can create issues such as tread separation and punctures which can lead to a blowout. Be mindful of other drivers and stay sensible when avoiding them.

Monitor your tire pressure

The warmer conditions can make pressure in tires increase by 1 to 2 psi for every change 10°C. Keep on top of checking the pressure, as the large increase in tire air pressure can cause them to explode.

Take short breaks on the journey

If you’re planning a road trip or frequent journeys during the summer, it’s important to take short breaks to ease off tire pressure. Have a look if there’s any sights or activities to do before your destination, as driving on hot roads all day long can increase the risk of over-inflation.

