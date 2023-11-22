Riyadh International Philosophy Conference in Saudi Arabia Explores Cultural Crossroads

Saudi Arabia, a major player across multiple industries and sectors, is making notable progress towards achieving its ambitious goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. In a significant move towards philosophical discourse, the country will be hosting the third edition of the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference from December 7-9. The conference, titled “Transcultural Values and Ethical Challenges in the Communicative Age,” is set to be a prominent event on the global philosophical calendar for 2023.

The event in Riyadh signifies more than a mere exchange of ideas, as it reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to fostering global dialogue and promoting cross-cultural understanding, considering the diverse cultural landscape present.

Saudi Arabia’s contribution to fostering vibrant platforms that facilitate the convergence of global cultural and intellectual perspectives is exemplified by this philosophy conference.

Saudi Arabia aligns with its vision of assuming a prominent position across diverse domains, spearheading global advancement, growth, and fostering harmonious relationships to shape a prosperous future for humanity.

