Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Hotels & Resorts Mexico Quick News

Riviera Maya hotel celebrates 2 decades of unique experiences

21 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
9 min read

Located in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean and surrounded by beaches of crystal clear waters and white sand, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya celebrates its 20th anniversary. The resort, made up of three hotels and located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has welcomed more than 18 million guests from all over the world in its facilities.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly