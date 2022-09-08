Riviera Maya hotel celebrates 2 decades of unique experiences

Located in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean and surrounded by beaches of crystal clear waters and white sand, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya celebrates its 20th anniversary. The resort, made up of three hotels and located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has welcomed more than 18 million guests from all over the world in its facilities.
