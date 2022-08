The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is one of just three hotels in North America added to the prestigious list in 2022

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes located in Central Florida is thrilled to announce that the hotel has achieved elite standing as a Five Diamond designated property by the AAA Diamond Program.

With this distinction, the recently renovated Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes becomes one of just three hotels in North America added to the list in 2022, and one of only two in the Central Florida area ever included.