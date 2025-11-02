Jamaica tourism leaders and community voices call for an inclusive, urgent recovery after hurricane damage. While aid workers are facing destruction, resilience, and hope are in full bloom- this is the Jamaican spirit, and visitors should spend New Year’s in Jamaica- and community leaders are very much involved.

Rage of rise rise rise Jamaica rise rise rise. The night was long, the sea was hungry. But morning come, Jamaica, wipe your tears; the sun still shines pan we. When tear down me roof, rain flood me street. But me spirit strong, it can’t get defeat. We bury our pain, we live for poor rise. Even when the clouds still dark, the skies Jamaica rise. Out of the rubble, we claim the prize. From Portland to Maube shore, we stronger than before. Jamaica rise, Jamaica rise; the world must hear we cries. Now is the time for build again, rise Jamaica rise; Jamaica rise. I’m a cook pan cold pot, light candle fi pray. Neighbour share water, that’s the Jamaican way. We no rich in gold but we’re rich in soul. Heavy heart beats to rebuild the world.

To me, brothers and sisters abroad: London, Toronto, Miami, New York. The land where is you now needs your hand. Not just love but action. Not just words, but contribution. Send back the strength, send back the care. Send the help we know you’re there. There, Jamaica, rise out of the rubble; we claim the prize. From Portland to MoBay shore, we’re stronger than before. Jamaica, rise! Jamaica, rise! The world must hear our cries. Now is the time to build again. Rise, Jamaica, rise! Jamaica, rise! From the eastern side to Blu

Tourism in Jamaica is on the path to reopen by Christmas or better

As Jamaica begins the long task of recovery after this month’s devastating storms, tourism officials and community leaders say rebuilding must be fast, well-coordinated, and inclusive of local attractions and residents.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett expressed confidence that key tourism markets will be back in time for the holiday season, telling industry partners he expects visitors to enjoy Christmas and New Year’s in Jamaica.

For this, Bartlett has put together a dream team that is already working in overdrive to achieve this and more.

Community Leaders in Jamaica’s input

However, community leaders on the island say that recovery will require more than just restoring hotels and airports — it must also reach the neighborhoods and cultural sites that define Jamaica’s tourism product.

“It’s worse than what social media is showing,” said Diana McIntyre-Pike, president of Jamaica Community Tourism (CCTN) and the Voice of the Andean Bay (VAB). McIntyre-Pike, who has at times been critical of government policy, praised international assistance and the government’s National Emergency Preparedness office for accelerating the rebuilding process, but urged that community attractions be prioritized as reconstruction plans are developed.

“We are thankful for the international funding and manpower support we are getting to enable us to have the tourism industry up and operational by December 15,” she said. “My plea is for everyone involved that community attractions should also be included.”

The toll on local landmarks has been heavy. Loved sites such as Lover’s Leap — known for its cliff-top lighthouse and sweeping coastal views — suffered significant damage. Bamboo Avenue in St. Elizabeth, a roughly two-and-a-half-mile canopy of Bambusa vulgaris that was a distinctive national heritage landmark along the South Coast Highway, was also destroyed.

McIntyre-Pike and other community leaders want recovery plans to emphasize social and mental wellness, food security, a return to normalcy, debris removal, “building back better,” and infrastructure rehabilitation. “Priority areas, not in any particular order, should be on social/mental wellness, food security/safety, return to normalcy, clean up, rebuilding better and stronger, infrastructure rehabilitation,” she said.

William McLawrence, a community leader in Dominica, echoed the call for local involvement in rebuilding efforts.

Scenes of Destruction Suggest Some Regions in Jamaica will not recover for years

McIntyre-Pike described driving the island’s arteries from Kingston to Westmoreland on the South Coast and back along the North Coast, stating that the devastation in western parishes, such as Negril, Hanover, and St. James, is severe. “Jamaica will not fully recover for years to come,” she warned, drawing a painful comparison to the scenes of destruction in Gaza seen on international news.

Shelter, Food, and Medicine are the Immediate Priority for Jamaica

She urged immediate, clinical relief focused on survival needs — shelter, food, and medicine — and warned that lives will be at risk unless people are moved to safer accommodation. “Unfortunately, we will lose some of our brothers and sisters unless we start relocating people to other parts of Jamaica or other countries,” she said, adding that Jamaica currently lacks the capacity to deal with the scale of the disaster alone.

“Recovery is a long way off, so let us start with a priority list and work from there,” McIntyre-Pike said. She appealed to Jamaicans with family in the West who can take them in, noting that “temporary” accommodation may be needed for a year or two.

Community Leaders in Jamaica are calling for transparent coordination.

As national and international recovery efforts proceed, community leaders are calling for transparent coordination, funding that reaches local projects, and planning that protects both livelihoods and landmarks. The success of Jamaica’s tourism revival, they say, will depend on rebuilding both the hotels that bring visitors and the communities and cultural sites that make the island uniquely attractive.