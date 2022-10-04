RIP Honorary World President Skal International

Skal International Australia sent out a message via facebook that Max H. Kingston, Honorary World President of Skal, had passed away.

The message read:

“It is with very heavy hearts that we advise you of the recent passing of Honorary Past World President Max Kingston.

“Max passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday, October 2, 2022, with his family by his side.

“Max is known and loved by his many friends around the world. He lived and breathed the friendship that Skal International was built on.

“Our deepest sympathies go to Max’s family, friends, and all Skalleagues who hold wonderful memories of time spent with him.

“Max will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him.”

ETN publisher and head of the Skal International Communication Committee, Juergen Steinmetz, said:

“Max was everything one would want to see in a tourism leader and a great president of this organization ‘doing business among friends.’”

“He was a friend personally and a friend of so many. May he rest in peace.”

Skal International

Skal International began in 1932 with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian Travel Agents who were invited by several transport companies to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight.

Motivated by their experience and the good international friendships that emerged in these trips, a large group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulié, and Georges Ithier, founded the Skal Club in Paris on December 16, 1932.

In 1934, Skal International was founded as the only professional organization promoting global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry.

Its more than 12,802 members, entailing of industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional, and international levels to do business among friends throughout more than 309 Skal clubs along 84 countries.

The vision and mission of Skal is to be a trusted voice in travel and tourism through leadership, professionalism, and friendship; to work together to achieve the organization’s vision, maximize networking opportunities, and support a responsible tourism industry.

