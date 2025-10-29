Rio De Janeiro is at War with Tourists Confined in Hotels

Rio de Janeiro has been gripped by some of its fiercest urban violence in years after large-scale police operations against the Comando Vermelho (Red Command) criminal organization ignited running gun battles, arson, and street barricades across parts of the city’s North Zone and other pockets of the metropolitan area.

The city is effectively at war, Rio’s Governor said. Authorities launched pre-dawn raids near Galeão International Airport and in several densely populated favela complexes long dominated by the Red Command. According to state officials, roughly 2,500 police officers and special units took part, targeting alleged trafficking hubs and suspected militia collaborators. In response, armed groups opened fire, torched vehicles, and erected improvised roadblocks that disrupted traffic and public transport and stoked fear far beyond the immediate areas of operation.

Officials reported a high death toll from the initial clashes, including police officers, with the total number of dead varying as assessments continued. Local authorities framed the campaign as a necessary answer to entrenched criminal power, while acknowledging the risks to bystanders in crowded neighborhoods where police actions are frequent and firefights can spill into civilian life.

Une opération policière d’une violence inédite a fait au moins 64 MORTS dans plusieurs favelas de Rio de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/tcMoP6XEri — emma marie (@marie32221) October 29, 2025

A new and unsettling feature of the violence was the reported use of first-person-view (FPV) drones by traffickers to drop explosives on police positions—tactics more commonly associated with modern battlefields than urban policing. Police also described seizing rifles and other heavy weaponry during house-to-house searches. The state’s governor, Cláudio Castro, characterized the situation as akin to “war,” a phrase that resonated widely in Brazilian media.

The turbulence rattled Rio’s vital tourism sector. In recent days, some hotels advised guests to remain indoors while operations were underway, as road closures and smoke from burning vehicles complicated movement. Although the most intense confrontations centered on working-class districts in the North Zone—particularly areas around the airport—anxieties spilled over to the postcard-famous South Zone beachfronts, including Copacabana and Ipanema, where visitors were urged to keep a low profile, avoid night-time outings, and steer clear of any visible police activity.

At one point, most police services for the general public had been suspended citywide. Authorities emphasized that core emergency services remained active, even as routine functions were strained by the tempo of operations and the need to harden facilities against potential attacks. Residents in some neighborhoods were advised to stay home and avoid police stations or checkpoints during ongoing raids.

Human-rights groups and community leaders renewed longstanding criticisms of heavy-handed tactics in favelas, warning that large-scale incursions often leave civilians caught in the crossfire and do little to address the economic and social drivers of organized crime. Police officials countered that the scale and coordination of the Red Command’s response, including arson and drone-dropped munitions, demanded an equally robust posture.

The crisis comes as Rio seeks to rebrand itself yet again on the global stage. Earlier this year, the city celebrated the launch of the UN Tourism Regional Office for the Americas, positioned as a hub for investment promotion and youth training to support the broader visitor economy. Those ambitions now face a stark stress test. While tourism leaders insist that Rio’s marquee attractions remain accessible and that violence is concentrated in specific zones, the optics of armored vehicles near an international airport and plumes of smoke over working-class hillsides threaten to erode confidence.

For now, travel industry groups and consulates are urging a pragmatic approach: avoid zones of active operations; monitor official advisories before setting out; build extra time into airport transfers; and take heightened precautions at popular sites and nightlife districts, where opportunistic theft has long been a separate concern. Favela visits—popular with some visitors—are being discouraged unless operators can confirm conditions on the day of travel.

Whether the current campaign represents a decisive step toward weakening the Red Command or simply the latest turn in Rio’s long struggle with organized crime remains unclear. The immediate priority, officials say, is to restore calm, reopen key arteries, and prevent further loss of life. For millions of residents—and for a city that depends on the world’s admiration as much as its own resilience—the hope is that the most dangerous days have passed, and that Rio’s enduring beauty can once again outshine its darkest headlines.