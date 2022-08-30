Rice market Size is Worth USD USD 293.77 billion. by 2032 Growing at a CAGR of 2.35%

In 2021, the worldwide rice market was worth USD 293.77 billion. Between 2023 and 2032, it is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 2.35%.

Globally, the growing restaurant and food industries will help to boost market growth. Rice is a staple food in more than half the world’s people. The Asia Pacific has experienced significant market growth and is currently the largest. The attractive packaging and continuous improvement of rice mill machinery worldwide drive developing market product demand.

Growing Demand:

There is a growing need for health-improving foods to Supplement Market Growth at COVID-19

During the COVID-19 epidemic, rice was a primary food choice. Nowadays, consumers seek products that increase their immunity and improve their health. With the pandemic, packaged tan rice sales have increased significantly due to the increasing demand for healthy products sold through retail channels. an initial couple of weeks saw a disruption in supply because of transportation restrictions and lockdowns across the country. Brown-colored rice became more popular as supermarkets, grocery stores, and e-commerce outlets opened. Riviana Foods Limited, KRBL Limited, and LT Foods Limited invested in ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat tan products to enhance sales while the lockdown is in effect. This increases sales as consumers are more interested in making their own tan-colored rice at home. This market will continue to grow due to the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with this type of rice.

Driving Factors:

Prebiotics and gut health are becoming more popular among consumers, boosting the market growth.

Global demand is rising for foods high in fiber, improving gut health and reducing chronic conditions. It is high in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins B1, B3, and B6, phosphorus and manganese, and iron. It has four times the insoluble fiber content of white rice.

Top manufacturers are investing in rice products to capitalize on the increased demand for high-fiber functional meals.

Because fiber helps manage blood glucose levels, this type of rice is also related to weight reduction. It is increasingly gaining popularity in retail channels to help people lose weight faster. The growing popularity of organic foods and the assumption that organic products are safer will drive demand for organic tan-colored rice. The rising popularity of convenience meals is expected to stimulate future demand for instant brown rice.

Restraining Factors:

Price fluctuations in rice will somewhat impact market dynamics.

The price of brown rice is heavily dependent on white rice. The volatility of rice prices slows the market development process. Rice is the second most widely consumed grain worldwide. It is a staple food for many countries. It is most commonly produced in South Asian and Asian countries and traded worldwide. The number of rice imports from North America, Europe, and Asia has increased dramatically over the past decade. But, it is very volatile, and its price depends on weather conditions.

Market Key Trends:

In the report, we examine the main factors that have influenced the growth and development of the Rice market. Global market research reports provide detailed analyses of factors that influence market demand and restraining factors that affect market development.

The report covers all trends that significantly impact the market’s development. A large number of qualitative factors or measurements are also discussed in the report. These include operating risks and significant obstacles faced by the industry’s players.

Recent development:

Farmers’ Rice, a grower-owned marketing cooperative for rice, agreed to purchase Woodland, California, U.S.A, a rice mill that Bunge Ltd. owns. The acquisition was intended to increase the production of brown-colored Rice.

Riviana Foods, Inc. has invested USD 26 Million to increase its production of Minute brand microwaveable Rice products. These products also contain organic brown-colored rice.

Key Companies:

Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

Adani Wilmar Limited

LT Foods

KRBL Limited

Aeroplane Rice Ltd.

Sridhar Agro Product P Ltd

Gautam General Trading LLC

Sri Sainath Industry Pvt. Ltd

Shriram Food Industry Pvt. Ltd.

Aashirvad International

Other Key Players

Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Long-grain

Medium-grain

Short-grain

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Key questions:

What has been the performance of the rice market thus far, and how will it perform in the next years?

What are the major regional markets in the rice industry?

What effect has COVID-19 had on the rice market?

What are the main driving forces and obstacles in the rice market?

What is the current global, regional, and country size of the Rice market?

What is the structure of the global Rice market, and who are the major players?

