Destination

Rev Up for a Revolutionary Fall in Boston

12 mins ago
by editor
If any season belongs to Boston, it’s autumn. Take the energy overdrive from the returning rush of students to the city’s various colleges and then add al fresco dining in the narrow streets of the North End, deep blue skies, and the cool weather that’s perfect for exploring “the Hub” on foot. As for foliage, scenic drives that will satisfy any leaf-peeper are 30 minutes from the city’s center to quintessential New England villages like historic Lexington and Concord.

